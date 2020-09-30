THREE COMRADES Arrives on Digital Oct. 13

Set in present-day St. Petersburg

Set in present-day St. Petersburg, THREE COMRADES follows 24 hours in the lives of Gleb, Vlad and Gosha, three mid-level sales managers, 20-somethings, socializing after hours one Friday night.

After a day of fighting with the aggressive boss and unscrupulous customers, the young men decide to have a few drinks and unwind. But what was supposed to be an uneventful night out soon enough turns into unexpected and, sometimes, violent adventure.

Moscow-based filmmaker/author Vladimir Kozlov often dedicates his films to the youth of the perestroika and post-perestroika period- the so-called "lost generation." He shoots his films outside of the Russian film industry to allow him creative independence. THREE COMRADES was shot guerilla-style on a dozen locations in St. Petersburg over five days in 2019. Kozlov's cinematic influeces- some of which can be seen here- include Godard's early work and the films of Jim Jarmusch, Quentin Tarantino, David Lynch, and Alexei Balabanov.

The film will be released on digital October 13th.

View More TV Stories Related Articles