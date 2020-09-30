THREE COMRADES Arrives on Digital Oct. 13
Set in present-day St. Petersburg, THREE COMRADES follows 24 hours in the lives of Gleb, Vlad and Gosha, three mid-level sales managers, 20-somethings, socializing after hours one Friday night.
After a day of fighting with the aggressive boss and unscrupulous customers, the young men decide to have a few drinks and unwind. But what was supposed to be an uneventful night out soon enough turns into unexpected and, sometimes, violent adventure.
Moscow-based filmmaker/author Vladimir Kozlov often dedicates his films to the youth of the perestroika and post-perestroika period- the so-called "lost generation." He shoots his films outside of the Russian film industry to allow him creative independence. THREE COMRADES was shot guerilla-style on a dozen locations in St. Petersburg over five days in 2019. Kozlov's cinematic influeces- some of which can be seen here- include Godard's early work and the films of Jim Jarmusch, Quentin Tarantino, David Lynch, and Alexei Balabanov.
The film will be released on digital October 13th.