THOU SHALT NOT STEAL to Stream First Three Episodes on The Network
Noah Taylor and Miranda Otto star in the outback adventure about a jailbreak and a buried family secret.
The Network has released the first three episodes of THOU SHALT NOT STEAL, its outback adventure series starring Noah Taylor and Miranda Otto, with new episodes continuing to release Tuesdays.
The series follows a jailbreak, a family secret, a stolen taxi, and a one-way trip into the desert. As the show's description puts it: 'A jailbreak. A family secret. A stolen taxi. And a one-way trip into the desert. What could possibly go wrong? Quite a lot, as it turns out.'
Viewers can catch up on Chapters 1–3 before Chapter Four drops next Tuesday.
As previously reported, THOU SHALT NOT STEAL follows Robyn and her unlikely friend Gidge after escaping detention, as they race across the Australian outback to uncover a buried family secret, with a shady preacher Robert Sr (Noah Taylor - Peaky Blinders, Game of Thrones) and Maxine (Miranda Otto - The Lord of the Rings) in pursuit.
Stream THOU SHALT NOT STEAL on The Network
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