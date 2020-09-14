THOMAS AND THE MAGIC RAILROAD Celebrates 20th Anniversary

Returning to theaters October 24th.

Hear that whistle? Ride the rails to adventure with "THOMAS AND THE MAGIC RAILROAD," when it celebrates its 20th Anniversary by returning to theatres nationwide for one day only on October 24, brought to you by Fathom Events and Shout! Factory. Starring Peter Fonda (Easy Rider, Ulee's Gold), Mara Wilson (Mrs. Doubtfire, Matilda), Alec Baldwin (The Boss Baby, 30 Rock), Didi Conn (Grease, Shining Time Station), Russell Means (Last of the Mohicans, Pocahontas), and Thomas the Tank Engine, Thomas And The Magic Railroad is a cherished family-favorite.

Tickets for "THOMAS AND THE MAGIC RAILROAD" can be purchased now at www.fathomevents.com and participating theatre box offices.

Theatregoers will be treated to an exclusive look behind-the-scenes with the director Britt Allcroft and actor Alec Baldwin as they talk about making the beloved film. This special footage also includes a peak at some of the scenes that were deleted from the original cut of the film, as well as vintage behind-the-scenes interview footage with Peter Fonda.

For as long as anyone can remember, the magical Island of Sodor has been the realm of enchantment, innocence, and talking train engines. Mr. Conductor (Alec Baldwin) is taking care of the whole railway whilst Sir Topham Hatt is away.

Mr. C comes from a family of miniature Conductors who travel between the Island of Sodor and Shining Time Station thanks to a supply of mysterious gold dust. However, Sodor's steam engines suddenly find themselves heading for a load of trouble courtesy of the railroad baddie Diesel 10, whose plan is to destroy our hero Thomas and Mr. C...then take over Sodor before Sir Topham Hatt's return. Thomas and Mr. C must save the engines before his dwindling supply of gold dust runs out!

Lily (Mara Wilson) has a hunch that her grandfather (Peter Fonda), up in his workshop on Muffle Mountain, can be THE ONE to crack THE CODE that will save the Conductor family... and bring back to life the Magic Railroad, which runs between Sodor and the beautiful Indian Valley surrounding Shining Time. Lily teams up with Mr. C and Thomas and sets out to get Sodor back on track in this beloved, full-length adventure starring the world's #1 tank engine.

While Thomas And The Magic Railroad celebrates its 20th anniversary, Thomas the Tank Engine is marking his 75thyear as a beloved children's character. Originally part of the Rev W. Awdry's Little Railway book series, first released in 1945, Thomas was brought to life through the cherished TV series Thomas & Friends, created by Britt Allcroft (director/writer/producer of Thomas And The Magic Railroad) in the early 1980s. In the late '80s, Allcroft and Rick Siggelkow introduced Thomas to America when they created Shining Time Station. Many years on, Thomas' legacy remains everlasting.

"I am thrilled that, thanks to Fathom Events and Shout! Factory, Thomas and The Magic Railroad will be making a one night only encore appearance on cinema screens nationwide," said Britt Allcroft. Add to that, the fact that families will catch glimpses of scenes cut out of its first release in 2000, I - for one - will be on my own Cloud Nine - just as the lyrics of 'This is Your Shining Time' play in the film."

"Thomas has played an important role in the lives of children for many generations," said Fathom Events CEO Ray Nutt. "We're excited to continue our relationship with Shout! Factory, and bring Thomas and this beloved story back to the big screen for the 20th Anniversary."

