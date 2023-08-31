THE VIEW to Return For Season 27 With New Set, Podcast & More

“The View” kicks off season 27 on Tuesday, Sept. 5 (11:00 a.m.-12:00 p.m. EDT). 

By: Aug. 31, 2023

POPULAR

THEATER CAMP Sets Hulu & Digital Release Date Photo 1 THEATER CAMP Sets Hulu & Digital Release Date
THE COLOR PURPLE Film To Keep December Release Date Amidst Hollywood Strikes Photo 2 THE COLOR PURPLE Film To Keep December Release Date Amidst Strikes
Shia LaBeouf To Make Stage Debut In David Mamet World Premiere HENRY JOHNSON Photo 3 Shia LaBeouf To Make Stage Debut In David Mamet World Premiere HENRY JOHNSON
Amber Riley & Taye Diggs to Voice Ursula & King Triton in Disney's ARIEL Animated Series I Photo 4 Amber Riley & Taye Diggs to Voice Ursula & King Triton in Disney's ARIEL

THE VIEW to Return For Season 27 With New Set, Podcast & More

The original destination for Hot Topics returns for a brand-new season with the most buzzed-about stories that viewers are talking about when “The View” kicks off season 27 on Tuesday, Sept. 5 (11:00 a.m.-12:00 p.m. EDT). 

The women who made “The View” the most-watched daytime talk show in America for the third year in a row — led by moderator Whoopi Goldberg with co-hosts Joy Behar, Sunny Hostin, Sara Haines, Alyssa Farah Griffin and Ana Navarro — are all returning to their seats at a brand-new table.

With a new set and plenty to talk about, the celebrated talk show is ready to get the conversation started once again with a week of Hot Topics and must-see television.

“The View” is expanding its popular “Behind the Table” podcast series, produced in partnership with ABC Audio, to feature daily episodes that will provide listeners with extraordinary insider perspectives from those who know the iconic talk show best. Each weekday, the co-hosts will offer first-hand reactions to what happened on the show, engage in candid conversations about their lives and go behind the scenes of the show.

They will react to some of the most talked-about interviews, answer viewer questions, and welcome guests, on occasion, for an extended chat. Hosted by executive producer Brian Teta, “Behind the Table” listeners will also meet members of “The View” Crew, who helped create the headline-making moments of the pop-culture phenomenon.

The special daily version of the podcast series debuts Tuesday, Sept. 5, with a pre-launch episode in conversation with Teta and co-host Alyssa Farah Griffin, reflecting on her first year at the table, dropping on Monday, Sept. 4.

New episodes of “The View: Behind The Table” post weekdays on Amazon MusicApple PodcastsAudacyGoogle PodcastsiHeartRadioPandoraSiriusXMSpotifyTuneIn, and the ABC News app.

About “The View”

“The View” is America’s most-watched daytime talk show concluding season 26 ranking No. 1 in Households and Total Viewers among the daytime network and syndicated talk shows and news programs for the third consecutive year.

Called “the most important political TV show in America” by The New York Times, the Daytime Emmy® Award-winning talk show is a priority destination for up-to-the-minute Hot Topics, invaluable conversations, celebrities, newsmakers and politicians and must-see viewing for our loyal fans with live broadcasts five days a week. The View” is executive produced by Brian Teta and is directed by Sarah de la O. 

Photo: ABC/Jeff Lipsky*



RELATED STORIES - TV

1
Nickelback, Sho Madjozi & More to Perform at TIFFS Festival Street Photo
Nickelback, Sho Madjozi & More to Perform at TIFF'S Festival Street

Back for its eighth year, the excitement of the Toronto International Film Festival will pour out from the theatres onto Festival Street and David Pecaut Square. King Street West between Peter Street and University Avenue will transform into an open-air experience accessible by the general public. 

2
Andrew Rannells, Rosie O’Donnell & Adam Lambert Join Matthew Shepard Doc Photo
Andrew Rannells, Rosie O’Donnell & Adam Lambert Join Matthew Shepard Doc

When Matthew Shepard, a gay college student, was brutally tortured and left for dead in Wyoming, this shocking act of violence captured the nation’s attention and sparked a debate about the discrimination, danger and violence that many LGBTQ+ Americans face.

3
TEENAGE MUTANT NINJA TURTLES: MUTANT MAYHEM Comes to Digital Photo
TEENAGE MUTANT NINJA TURTLES: MUTANT MAYHEM Comes to Digital

Fans who purchase the film on Digital can delve into the making of the movie with over 40 minutes of bonus content! Join the young new voice cast as they explore the 'teen' in Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, then go behind-the-scenes with the all-star voice cast, including Jackie Chan, Ice Cube, and many more!

4
Oprah Winfrey and Dwayne Johnson Launch Peoples Fund of Maui Photo
Oprah Winfrey and Dwayne Johnson Launch 'People's Fund of Maui'

Oprah Winfrey and Dwayne Johnson announced the establishment of “People’s Fund of Maui” to distribute cash directly to those who were displaced and affected by the fire. The fund is launching with an initial $10 million donated by Winfrey and Johnson and a call to action for others to contribute to this meaningful and ongoing relief effort.

From This Author - Michael Major

Michael Major is a Connecticut native and a graduate of Marist College.After starting out running social media for a theatre company, his love of pop culture led him to intern at TigerBeat Media. Afte... (read more about this author)

THE EXORCIST: BELIEVER Shifts Release As Taylor Swift Sets 'Eras Tour' MovieTHE EXORCIST: BELIEVER Shifts Release As Taylor Swift Sets 'Eras Tour' Movie
Babe Rainbow Releases New Single 'Juice Of The Sun'Babe Rainbow Releases New Single 'Juice Of The Sun'
PROTEINS OF MAGIC Returns With 'Flesh It Out'PROTEINS OF MAGIC Returns With 'Flesh It Out'
THE PURGE & Blumhouse Experiences Coming to Halloween Horror Nights at Universal Studios HollywoodTHE PURGE & Blumhouse Experiences Coming to Halloween Horror Nights at Universal Studios Hollywood

Videos

Video: Watch the New FIVE NIGHTS AT FREDDY'S Trailer Video Video: Watch the New FIVE NIGHTS AT FREDDY'S Trailer
Watch THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF ATLANTA Reunion Trailer Video
Watch THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF ATLANTA Reunion Trailer
Watch THE MORNING SHOW Season Three Trailer Video
Watch THE MORNING SHOW Season Three Trailer
Netflix Shares Trailer For Adam Sandler's LEO Video
Netflix Shares Trailer For Adam Sandler's LEO
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel STAGE MAG
HAMILTON
SOME LIKE IT HOT
Ticket CentralPixel SHOP BROADWAY
SIX
ONCE UPON A ONE MORE TIME