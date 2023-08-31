THE VIEW to Return For Season 27 With New Set, Podcast & More

The original destination for Hot Topics returns for a brand-new season with the most buzzed-about stories that viewers are talking about when “The View” kicks off season 27 on Tuesday, Sept. 5 (11:00 a.m.-12:00 p.m. EDT).

The women who made “The View” the most-watched daytime talk show in America for the third year in a row — led by moderator Whoopi Goldberg with co-hosts Joy Behar, Sunny Hostin, Sara Haines, Alyssa Farah Griffin and Ana Navarro — are all returning to their seats at a brand-new table.

With a new set and plenty to talk about, the celebrated talk show is ready to get the conversation started once again with a week of Hot Topics and must-see television.

“The View” is expanding its popular “Behind the Table” podcast series, produced in partnership with ABC Audio, to feature daily episodes that will provide listeners with extraordinary insider perspectives from those who know the iconic talk show best. Each weekday, the co-hosts will offer first-hand reactions to what happened on the show, engage in candid conversations about their lives and go behind the scenes of the show.

They will react to some of the most talked-about interviews, answer viewer questions, and welcome guests, on occasion, for an extended chat. Hosted by executive producer Brian Teta, “Behind the Table” listeners will also meet members of “The View” Crew, who helped create the headline-making moments of the pop-culture phenomenon.

The special daily version of the podcast series debuts Tuesday, Sept. 5, with a pre-launch episode in conversation with Teta and co-host Alyssa Farah Griffin, reflecting on her first year at the table, dropping on Monday, Sept. 4.

New episodes of “The View: Behind The Table” post weekdays on Amazon Music, Apple Podcasts, Audacy, Google Podcasts, iHeartRadio, Pandora, SiriusXM, Spotify, TuneIn, and the ABC News app.

About “The View”

“The View” is America’s most-watched daytime talk show concluding season 26 ranking No. 1 in Households and Total Viewers among the daytime network and syndicated talk shows and news programs for the third consecutive year.

Called “the most important political TV show in America” by The New York Times, the Daytime Emmy® Award-winning talk show is a priority destination for up-to-the-minute Hot Topics, invaluable conversations, celebrities, newsmakers and politicians and must-see viewing for our loyal fans with live broadcasts five days a week. The View” is executive produced by Brian Teta and is directed by Sarah de la O.

Photo: ABC/Jeff Lipsky*