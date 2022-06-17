THE VIEW Hosts to Reunite For BEHIND THE TABLE Special

ABC News announced TODAY the new Hulu Original "Behind The Table: A View Reunion," which takes viewers inside the hotel room at the Essex House hotel in New York City where current and original co-host Joy Behar, the show's first moderator Meredith Vieira and original panelists Star Jones and Debbie Matenopoulos auditioned 25 years ago.

The four women Barbara Walters chose to join her at the Hot Topics table in 1997 reunite for a candid conversation about THE TALK show that has been making headlines since Walters first uttered the phrase, "I had this idea for a show."

They look back on what it was like to work with the legendary broadcaster, discuss some of their famous exits from the show and share their biggest regrets and the moments that bonded them behind the scenes. The 30-minute special will stream as a Hulu Original beginning Monday, June 20.

Called "the most important political TV show in America" by The New York Times, "The View" (11:00 a.m.-12:00 p.m. EDT) is a priority destination for our guests and must-see viewing for our loyal fans with up-to-the-minute Hot Topics and invaluable conversations with live broadcasts five days a week.

The Daytime Emmy® Award-winning talk show concluded season 24 as the most-watched daytime talk show, ranking No. 1 in Households and Total Viewers among the daytime network and syndicated talk shows and news programs for the first time in the show's history. "The View" is executive produced by Brian Teta and is directed by Sarah de la O.

"The View" is now available on a podcast. Listen to the full show for free on Apple Podcasts or on your favorite podcast app every weekday afternoon. In Sept., "The View" debuted "Behind The Table," a special podcast series from ABC Audio featuring former and current co-hosts for an extraordinary look inside THE TALK show that has been making headlines since Barbara Walters first uttered the phrase, "I had this idea for a show."