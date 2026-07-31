Andrew Garfield Explains Why He Grew Out His Hair for Roy Horn Role

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Andrew Garfield discussed his current hair look during a recent appearance on LIVE WITH KELLY AND MARK, revealing that he has been growing it out to play Roy Horn, one half of the famed illusionist duo Siegfried and Roy. The conversation gave hosts a chance to press Garfield on the physical transformation he has undertaken for the role.

Garfield used the segment to explain the reasoning behind the dramatic change in his appearance, tying it directly to the demands of stepping into Horn's persona. The exchange centered on the actor's process of physically preparing for the part, offering viewers a glimpse into how far he has gone to match the look associated with Horn.

The appearance stayed focused on that physical preparation, with Garfield fielding questions about the hair growth and what it signals about his approach to the upcoming portrayal. Much of the discussion highlighted the lengths performers sometimes go to in order to embody real-life figures on screen or stage.

The segment offered a lighthearted but revealing look at Garfield's commitment to the Roy Horn role, with the hosts keeping the conversation centered on his transformation rather than broader career topics.

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