THE UNBEARABLE WEIGHT OF MASSIVE TALENT Sets Blu-Ray & DVD Release

Celebrate the world's hero and prodigal movie star Nicolas Cage when The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent arrives on Digital June 7 and on 4K Ultra HD Combo Pack (plus Blu-ray and Digital), Blu-ray Combo Pack (plus DVD and Digital), DVD, and On Demand June 21 from Lionsgate.

The adrenaline-fueled comedy stars Academy Award® winner Nicolas Cage (Best Actor, Leaving Las Vegas, 1995; National Treasure Franchise, Gone in 60 Seconds, The Rock), Pedro Pascal ("The Mandalorian," "Narcos," "Game of Thrones"), Sharon Horgan, Ike Barinholtz, Alessandra Mastronardi, Jacob Scipio, with Primetime Emmy® Award winner Neil Patrick Harris (Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series, "Glee," 2010; "How I Met Your Mother," Gone Girl, Harold & Kumar franchise), and Primetime Emmy® Award and GRAMMY Award® winner Tiffany Haddish (Outstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy Series, "Saturday Night Live," 2018; Best Comedy Album, "Black Mitzvah"; Like a Boss, Night School, Girls Trip).

In this wildly entertaining, action-packed comedy, Oscar® winner Nicolas Cage plays...Nick Cage! Creatively unfulfilled and facing financial ruin, the fictionalized version of Cage accepts a million-dollar offer to attend the birthday of a dangerous superfan (Pedro Pascal).

Things take an unexpected turn when Cage is recruited by a CIA operative (Tiffany Haddish) and he must use his legendary acting skills, channeling his most iconic and beloved characters to become a real-life action hero.

The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent 4K Ultra HD Combo Pack, Blu-ray Combo Pack, and DVD will be available for the suggested retail price of $42.99, $39.99, and $29.96, respectively.

4K ULTRA HD / BLU-RAY / DIGITAL SPECIAL FEATURES

Deleted Scenes (with Optional Audio Commentary by Writer-Director Tom Gormican and Writer-Executive producer Kevin Etten)

The Mind

Meet the filmmakers and learn about the creative decisions behind the film. A film made with love, passion, and massive talent.

Glimmers of a Bygone Cage

He's back. Not that he went anywhere. Go back in time in this behind-the-scenes featurette and relive Nicolas Cage's journey as an actor and see how a legendary career inspired both filmmakers and cast to create a new era of Cage.

Everybody Needs a Javi

Nick Cage meets his ultimate fan. Discover why Pedro Pascal was the perfect choice to play the charismatic, lovable, and eccentric fan with a dark, dangerous secret.

Nick, Nicky, and Sergio

The man, the actor, the legend. Take a look inside Nicolas Cage's mind and find out how this film is the culmination of a legendary career, but also a new beginning for one of the most versatile actors of our time.

Second Act Action

And . . . action, and more action! Immerse yourself in the exciting world of stunts and special effects that helped to create incredible, well-choreographed action sequences with the help of the latest in high technology for filmmaking.

Cages 5 and Up

Don't kids say the darndest things? What if what they said were lines from some of your favorite Nick Cage movies? We thought you'd never ask.

SXSW Film Festival Q&A Featuring the Cast and Filmmakers.

Audio Commentary by Writer-Director Tom Gormican and Writer-Executive Producer Kevin Etten

DVD SPECIAL FEATURES

Deleted Scenes (with Optional Audio Commentary by Writer-Director Tom Gormican and Writer-Executive Producer Kevin Etten)

SXSW Film Festival Q&A Featuring the Cast and Filmmakers

Audio Commentary by Writer-Director Tom Gormican and Writer-Executive Producer Kevin Etten