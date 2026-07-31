Zoe Saldaña and Drew Starkey Face Off in Pictionary Battle on THE TONIGHT SHOW

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Zoe Saldaña and Drew Starkey squared off against Jimmy Fallon and Tariq in a game of Pictionary during a recent episode of THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON. The segment paired Fallon and Saldaña as one team against Tariq and Starkey, with each pair taking turns sketching clues and racing to guess the answers before time ran out.

The format put both actors in the position of quick-draw performers, relying on rushed sketches and rapid-fire guessing rather than dialogue to carry the segment. Pictionary has served as a recurring game-night bit on the program, giving guests a lighthearted, competitive alternative to a standard sit-down interview.

The episode gave viewers a look at Saldaña and Starkey outside a typical promotional conversation, with the drawing game emphasizing spontaneity and reaction over rehearsed banter. The back-and-forth between the two teams kept the focus on the game itself, with both pairs working to outguess each other under the clock.

The full segment aired as part of THE TONIGHT SHOW's regular rotation of celebrity games, a format the show frequently uses to give guests a more playful showcase alongside their scheduled appearances.

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