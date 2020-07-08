THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON Listings: July 8 â€“ 16

'THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON' LISTINGS: July 8 - 16



Wednesday, July 8: At Home Edition: Mike D & Adrock, Anna Kendrick and musical guest John Prine plus Best of Fallon moments. OAD 4/9/20

Thursday, July 9: At Home Edition: Alex Rodriguez, Rhett & Link and musical guest Tones and I. Show 1248E

Friday, July 10: At Home Edition: Hugh Jackman, Rose Byrne and musical guest Ke$ha plus Best of Fallon moments. OAD 4/17/20

**Monday, July 13: Guest include Charlize Theron and musical guest Little Big Town. Show 1288E

**Tuesday, July 14: Guests include Colin Jost and musical guest Davido. Show 1289E

**Wednesday, July 15: Guests include James McAvoy, Stacey Abrams and musical guest My Morning Jacket. Show 1290E

**Thursday, July 16: Guests include Jim Carrey, Jenny Slate and musical guest Luke Combs. Show 1291E

These listings are subject to change.

**denotes changes or additions

