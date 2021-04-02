THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON Announces April 2 – April 9 ​​​​​​​Guests

THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON' LISTINGS has announced its guest lineup for April 2 - April 9.

Friday, April 2: Guests include Matthew McConaughey, Megan Rapinoe and musical guest Morris Day ft. Trinidad Jame$. (OAD 3/19/21)

Monday, April 5: Guests include Milo Ventimiglia, The Lucas Brothers and musical guest Kali Uchis. Show #1434A

Tuesday, April 6: Guests include Pete Davidson, Gaten Matarazzo and musical guest Glass ANIMALS. Show #1435

Wednesday, April 7: Guests include Denis Leary, Cristin Milioti and musical guest Rod Wave. Show #1436

Thursday, April 8: Guests include Carey Mulligan, Caleb McLaughlin and musical guest Lil Tjay ft. 6lack. Show #1437

**Friday, April 9: Guests include Demi Lovato, Alan Kim and musical guest Demi Lovato. Show #1438

These listings are subject to change.

**denotes changes or additions

