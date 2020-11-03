THE TONIGHT SHOW Rules as #1 Most Social Late Night Program

Having generated 12.2 million Total interactions.

"The Tonight Show" ranks as the season's #1 most-social program across all of television, having generated 12.2 million Total interactions. This leads the next closest series by 3.1 million Total Interactions (Source: Nielsen Social Content Ratings; Linear Window; 9/21/20-11/1/20; All Series).

Since its season premiere on Sept. 21, "Tonight" has accumulated the #1 most content responses (35 million), comments (938,000), shares (3.6 million), and (1.4 million) among all TV shows across Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and Youtube (Source: ListenFirst Media Brand Rankings, LF // TV UNIVERSE // EPISODIC; Content Responses, Comments, Shares, New Fans; Brand Type: TV Shows; 9/21/20-11/1/20).

In linear ratings for the week of Oct. 26-30, "Tonight" delivered a 0.27 rating in adults 18-49 and 1.393 million viewers. Excluding a week boosted by a primetime NFL lead-in, this stands as "Tonight's" top 18-49 average in "live plus same day" Nielsen ratings in three months, since the week of July 27-31 (0.29).

"Tonight" tied for #1 for the week in adults 18-49 and adults 25-54 among the 11:30 p.m. talk shows and ranked #1 outright in the women 18-34 and women 18-49 demos.

At 12:35 a.m. ET, "Late Night with Seth Meyers" averaged a 0.14 in adults 18-49 and 874,000 viewers overall. Excluding the week of the NFL boost, this matches "Late Night's" highest 18-49 average since the week of July 27-31 (0.16).

"Late Night" tied for #1 in the hour in adults 18-49 versus CBS' "The Late Late Show with James Corden" and topped "Late Late Show" in adults, men and women 25-54.

