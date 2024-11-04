THE SWAN PRINCESS 12-Movie Collection Coming to DVD

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



In celebration of 30 enchanting years of the magical, musical world of The Swan Princess, Sony Pictures Home Entertainment is releasing a deluxe box set featuring all 12 animated features. The once-in-a-lifetime limited-edition set includes fun sing-along special features and a gorgeous Swan Princess music box— a keepsake for every collector who is eternally young at heart. The set will hit shelves on December 3.

Films include THE SWAN PRINCESS, THE SWAN PRINCESS AND THE SECRET OF THE CASTLE, THE SWAN PRINCESS: THE MYSTERY OF THE ENCHANTED TREASURE, THE SWAN PRINCESS CHRISTMAS, THE SWAN PRINCESS: A ROYAL FAMILY TALE, THE SWAN PRINCESS: PRINCESS TOMORROW, PIRATE TODAY!, THE SWAN PRINCESS ROYALLY UNDERCOVER, THE SWAN PRINCESS: A ROYAL MYZTERY, THE SWAN PRINCESS: KINGDOM OF MUSIC, THE SWAN PRINCESS: A ROYAL WEDDING, THE SWAN PRINCESS: A FAIRY TALE IS BORN and THE SWAN PRINCESS: FAR LONGER THAN FOREVER.

The Swan Princess, a magical, musical animated adventure based on the classic fairy tale "Swan Lake" has captured the hearts of audiences around the world. The winner of the Film Advisory Board Award of Excellence and the Parents' Choice Award, it's the heartwarming story of the beautiful princess Odette, who is transformed into a swan by an evil sorcerer's spell. Held captive at an enchanted lake, she befriends Jean-Bob the frog, Speed the turtle and Puffin the bird. Despite their struggle to keep the princess safe, these good-natured creatures can do nothing about the sorcerer's spell, which can only be broken by a vow of everlasting love. THE SWAN PRINCESS is bursting with color, dazzling animation, beautiful music and the vocal talents of Jack Palance, John Cleese, Steven Wright, Sandy Duncan and Michelle Nicastro.

