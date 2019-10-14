THE STAND on CBS All Access Welcomes Additional Cast Members

CBS All Access, CBS' digital subscription video on-demand and live streaming service, today announced that Eion Bailey, Katherine McNamara and Hamish Linklater have joined the cast of its original limited event series THE STAND, based on Stephen King's bestselling novel of the same name. They join previously announced cast members James Marsden, Amber Heard, Odessa Young, Jovan Adepo, Owen Teague, Henry Zaga, Brad William Henke, Alexander Skarsgard and Whoopi Goldberg.

Eion Bailey will play Teddy Weizak, a superflu survivor and member of the body crew, alongside Harold, in Boulder, Colo. Bailey is known for his performances in the critically acclaimed HBO miniseries "Band of Brothers" and the long-standing television drama "ER." Recently, he was seen in Amazon Studios' "The Last Tycoon," SHOWTIME's RAY DONOVAN and ABC's "Once Upon a Time." Bailey's film credits include "Extortion," "Fight Club," "Almost Famous" and the HBO original movie "And Starring Pancho Villa as Himself."

Katherine McNamara will play Julie Lawry. A small-town girl with a wild side, she is one of Lloyd's conquests in Las Vegas. McNamara is best known for the FreeForm series "Shadowhunters" and currently stars in The CW's "Arrow," which is returning for its final season this October. Other television credits include "CSI," "Unforgettable," "Law & Order: Special Victims Unit," "30 Rock" and "The Fosters." Last year, McNamara reprised her role as Sonya in the third installment of "The Maze Runner" trilogy, "Maze Runner: The Death Cure," a role she originated in "Maze Runner: The Scorch Trials." Other film credits include "New Year's Eve," "Contest" and the Disney Channel Original Movie "Girl Vs. Monster." McNamara made her Broadway debut in "A Little Night Music," opposite Catherine Zeta-Jones and Angela Lansbury.

Hamish Linklater will play Dr. Ellis, a military colonel and infectious disease specialist who dreams of being the hero who stops the superflu. Linklater recently wrapped production on the final season of FX's "Legion" and will next appear in the TNT DRAMA "Tell Me Your Secrets," opposite Lily Rabe. Other television credits include CBS' "The Crazy Ones," "The New Adventures of Old Christine," HBO's "The Newsroom" and SHOWTIME's "The Big C." Currently, he can be seen in Netflix's "Unicorn Store," and additional film credits include the Academy Award-winning "The Big Short," "Magic in the Moonlight," "Battleship," "42" and "Lola Versus." In addition to acting, Linklater also wrote and produced the original off-Broadway plays "The Whirligig" and "The Vandal."

THE STAND is Stephen King's apocalyptic vision of a world decimated by plague and embroiled in an elemental struggle between good and evil. The fate of mankind rests on the frail shoulders of the 108-year-old Mother Abagail and a handful of survivors. Their worst nightmares are embodied in a man with a lethal smile and unspeakable powers: Randall Flagg, the Dark Man.

The series will be produced by CBS Television Studios. Josh Boone and Ben Cavell will write and executive produce, with Boone also directing. Stephen King will write the last chapter of the series, providing a new coda that won't be found in the book. Roy Lee, Jimmy Miller and Richard P. Rubinstein will also serve as executive producers with Will Weiske serving as co-executive producer. Knate Lee, Jill Killington and Owen King will serve as producers.

THE STAND joins CBS All Access' growing slate of original series that currently includes THE GOOD FIGHT, NO ACTIVITY, STRANGE ANGEL, TELL ME A STORY, THE TWILIGHT ZONE, WHY WOMEN KILL and the forthcoming INTERROGATION and THE MAN WHO FELL TO EARTH, with additional series soon to be announced. CBS ALL ACCESS is also the exclusive domestic home to STAR TREK: DISCOVERY, STAR TREK: LOWER DECKS and STAR TREK: PICARD, featuring Sir Patrick Stewart reprising his iconic role as Jean-Luc Picard.



Photo Credit: CBS All Access





