THE SOCIAL DILEMMA is Coming To Netflix September 9

The film had a successful world premiere at the Sundance film festival earlier this year.

THE SOCIAL DILEMMA is a new documentary by award-winning filmmaker Jeff Orlowski (Chasing Coral, Chasing Ice).

Through a vibrant combination of documentary investigation and entertaining narrative drama, THE SOCIAL DILEMMA is a powerful exploration of the disproportionate impact that a relatively small number of engineers in SILICON VALLEY have over the way we think, act, and live our lives.

The film deftly tackles an underlying cause of our viral conspiracy theories, teenage mental health issues, rampant misinformation and political polarization, and makes these issues visceral, understandable, and urgent.

Filmmakers Jeff Orlowski and Larissa Rhodes (Chasing Coral) have once again exposed the invisible in a manner that is both enlightening and harrowing as they disrupt the disrupters by unveiling the hidden machinations behind everyone's favorite social media and search platforms.

Following a successful world premiere at the Sundance film festival earlier this year, THE SOCIAL DILEMMA will be coming to Netflix next month on September 9th. Please find below additional information on the film.

