THE SIMPSONS Heads to Freeform Beginning in September

Freeform welcomes the Simpson family as America's longest-running sitcom will begin to air on the network starting this September.

Viewers will be able to enjoy episodes from all 30 seasons of the dysfunctional and hilarious adventures of Homer, Marge, Bart, Lisa, Maggie and the array of quirky supporting characters living in the misfit city of Springfield.

Currently in its 30th season, "The Simpsons" is a Gracie Films Production in association with 20th Century FOX Television. The series was created by Matt Groening and developed by James L. Brooks, Matt Groening and Sam Simon. James L. Brooks, Matt Groening and Al Jean are executive producers. Air dates will be announced at a later date.

As previously announced, FreeForm is committed to building a female-focused animation block with two projects in development - "Betches" and "Woman World." "Betches" is executive produced by Emma Roberts ("American Horror Story"), Samantha Fishbein (co-founder of Betches Media), Jordana Abraham (co-founder of Betches Media), Aleen Kuperman (co-founder of Betches Media), Carli Haney, Kesila Childers and Gil Goldschein from Bunim-Murray Productions ("Keeping Up With The Kardashians," "The Real World"). Rachel Koller ("Lady Bits with Lauren Giraldo") will write the pilot. "Woman World," is executive produced by Felicia Day ("The Guild," "Geek & Sundry") and written by Aminder Dhaliwal ("Pinky Malinky," "Close Enough"). The network also began airing FAMILY GUY this past April.

