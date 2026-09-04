THE SHARDS: Bret Confronts Robert in Overdue Bedroom Conversation

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FX released a new scene from THE SHARDS showing Bret, played by Igby Rigney, arriving home to find Robert, played by Homer Gere, waiting for him in his bedroom. The clip, drawn from the show's eighth episode, centers on a conversation between the two characters that the network describes as long overdue.

The scene continues to build on the dynamic between Bret and Robert that has run through the season. In a prior conversation on THE SHARDS Official Podcast, Rigney discussed how his character's romance with Debbie, played by Hayes Warner, begins to fray as Bret becomes increasingly consumed by his fascination with Robert. Rigney also noted that the role marks his first as a top-billed lead cast member.

Robert has previously figured into group scenes centered on the show's tight social circle, including a game night with Susan, Debbie and Thom that was interrupted by news of another victim claimed by The Trawler, the killer at the center of the series. This latest scene isolates Bret and Robert away from that group setting, placing the two characters alone together for a conversation the show has been building toward.

THE SHARDS is executive produced by Ryan Murphy and adapted from the bestselling novel by Bret Easton Ellis. Set in 1980s Los Angeles, the series follows a group of privileged high school seniors at an elite prep school navigating identity, sex, jealousy and obsession beneath a darker undercurrent.

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