THE SANDMAN is Netflix's Most-Watched Title Week of August 8

Fans didn't sleep on The Sandman as the series stayed atop the English TV List with 127.5M hours viewed, MAKING IT the most viewed title this week. Based on the beloved award-winning DC comics from Neil Gaiman, the dark fantasy series appeared in the Top 10 in 93 countries.

Devi and the gang are back! Season 3 of Never Have I Ever debuted at #2 with 55.01M hours viewed and within the Top 10 in 81 countries. Fans couldn't get over that final scene and are (not so) patiently awaiting Season 4.

The Locke family returns for the third and final season. Locke & Key, an adaptation of the best-selling comic book series, had 38.44M hours viewed. Coming in the fourth spot was Stranger Things 4 with 35.31M hours viewed.

Season 4 of Virgin River continued to pull in viewers with 29.55M hours viewed. In this never-been-told-before docu-series, I Just Killed My Dad had 26.19M hours viewed. Limited series Keep Breathing remained on the list with 20.92M hours viewed.

Viewers sunk their teeth into J.J. Perry's directorial debut, Day Shift. Starring Jamie Foxx and Dave Franco, the vampire comedy was #1 on the English Films List with 56.51M hours viewed and was on the Top 10 in 93 countries. Purple Hearts continued to give viewers all the feels as the film came in #2 with 46.37M hours viewed.

The Gray Man continued to take viewers on a WILD wide as the action-adventure had 21.16M hours viewed. In its fourth week, the film also cracked the top 5 on the Most Popular list landing in the #4 spot with 245.09M hours viewed. Summer may be winding down, but things are heating up for Wedding Season. The rom-com had 19.01M hours viewed in its second week on the list. The Sea Beast anchored into the sixth spot with 10.85M hours viewed.

In its second week, Korean action-adventure Carter remained in the #1 spot on the non-English Films List with 26.67M hours viewed and in the Top 10 in 92 countries. New entrants on the list included Spanish thriller Code Name: Emperor (9.71M hours viewed), Argentinian documentary Bank Robbers: The Last Great Heist (6.61M hours viewed) and Turkish romantic comedy Heartsong (2.5M hours viewed).

Viewers came back for Indian dark comedy Darlings (13.96M hours viewed), Mexican comedy Don't Blame Karma! (5.42M hours viewed), German horror Blood Red Sky (3.54M hours viewed), Argentinian thriller Recurrence (2.88M hours viewed) and Indian action-adventure RRR (2.32M hours viewed).

After six weeks on the non-English TV List, Extraordinary Attorney Woo topped the list with an additional 69.36M hours viewed. The South Korean drama also entered the Most Popular list at #8 with 288.62M hours viewed.

Turkish romantic drama Another Self (21.99M hours viewed), K-drama Alchemy of Souls (17.84M hours viewed), Seasons 1 & 2 of Brazilian drama Good Morning Verônica (9.42M hours viewed and 12.63M hours viewed, respectively) and Spanish romantic drama Alba (11.67M hours viewed) all returned to the list. Meanwhile, a new Korean thriller, A Model Family, had 7.06M hours viewed.