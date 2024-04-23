Helen Mirren, Pierce Brosnan & Ben Kingsley Join Chris Columbus Film THE THURSDAY LETTER CLUB

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Dame Helen Mirren, Pierce Brosnan and Ben Kingsley have been cast in the upcoming film from writer/director Chris Columbus, The Thursday Letter Club.

On his podcast The Rest is Entertainment, author Richard Osman confirmed the casting, following early reports by Hollywood insider Jeff Sneider. Osman wrote the best-selling book on which the film is based, along with its three sequels.

The plot revolves around a group of retired friends who solve murders for fun in their retirement community. However, after a murder happens for real, they employ their skills to solve the crime.

In the film, Mirren will play Elizabeth, who is a former spy. Brosnan will play Ron, a headstrong former union activist and Kingsley will play Ibrahim, an ex-psychiatrist. The fourth member of the group, a former nurse named Joyce, has not yet been cast.

The film will be directed by Chris Columbus, best known for films such as HOME ALONE and Mrs. Doubtfire. This will be his first film in more than four years, following 2020's The Christmas Chronicles 2. Columbus has also written the script.

Filming will begin in the UK this June and end in September. The Thursday Murder Club will be produced by Steven Spielberg's production company, Amblin Entertainment.

Photo credit: Walter McBride