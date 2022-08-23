Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
THE SANDMAN & DAY SHIFT Top English Netflix Top 10

THE SANDMAN & DAY SHIFT Top English Netflix Top 10

The titles topped the Netflix top 10 the week of August 15 - August 21.

Register for TV News

Get local news, offers & more...

Aug. 23, 2022  

Viewers' dreams came true as Neil Gaiman's The Sandman topped the English TV List for the third week in a row with 77.24M hours viewed and appeared in the Top 10 in 91 countries.

Additionally, fans were treated to a two-part bonus episode of the dark fantasy series, which featured the stories "A Dream of a Thousand Cats/Calliope." Viewers couldn't get enough of Never Have I Ever as Seasons 1 and 2 (17.01M hours viewed and 16.77M hours viewed, respectively) jumped into the Top 10 list.

Season 3 was in the #2 slot with 59.45M hours viewed. Stranger Things 4 with 28.8M hours viewed, Season 3 of Locke & Key with 28.31M hours viewed and Season 4 of Virgin River with 20.47M hours viewed all had staying power. Mystery thriller Echoes entered the list with 25.63M hours viewed. The limited series was in the Top 10 in 31 countries.

Fans continued to bond with Extraordinary Attorney Woo. The hit Korean drama continued to hold the #1 spot on the Non-English TV List with 77.43M hours viewed, MAKING IT the most viewed title this week. The series also climbed the Most Popular list to the #6 spot, with a total of 341.46M hours viewed.

New entrants on the list this week included Mexican drama HIGH HEAT (27.68M hours viewed) and Spanish thriller A Girl in the Mirror (7.92M hours viewed). Korean thriller, A Model Family jumped to the third spot with 19.77M hours viewed. Returning favorites are K-drama Alchemy of Souls, Turkish drama Another Self, Spanish drama Alba and Brazilian drama Good Morning Verônica.

On the English Films List, J.J. Perry's Day Shift stakes its claim in the top spot with 63.39M hours viewed. The vampire buddy comedy was in the Top 10 in 93 countries. Lili Reinhart's romantic comedy Look Both Ways took viewers on parallel journeys. Directed by Wanuri Kahiu and written by April Prosser, the film entered the list at #2 with 48.06M hours viewed. Love takes an unexpected turn as The Next 365 Days debuted with 39.31M hours viewed, appearing in the Top 10 in 92 countries.

After four weeks, Purple Hearts remained in the hearts and minds of viewers, pulling in an additional 23.41M hours viewed. The film also entered the Most Popular list in the seventh spot and has now amassed 220.61M hours viewed. Kicking off the new season of the sports anthology series Untold, the gripping documentary, Untold: The Girlfriend Who Didn't Exist captivated viewers and had 20.05M hours viewed.

The Russo Brothers-directed action-adventure, The Gray Man, was in the sixth spot (fittingly) and had 14.64M hours viewed. Epic animated adventure The Sea Beast continued to keep families entertained as the film had 8.12M hours viewed. Closing out the list was the cute and cuddly documentary Inside the Mind of a Cat with 6.99M hours viewed.

Debuts on the Non-English Films List included Norwegian teen drama Royalteen at #1 with 11.91M hours viewed and Japanese sci-fi film Fullmetal Alchemist: The Revenge of Scar coming in fourth with 5.82M hours viewed. Fans flocked to some of their favorites - Spanish thriller Code Name: Emperor, Korean action-adventure Carter, which also landed in the #8 spot on the Most Popular list with a total of 61.15M hours viewed, Indian dark comedy Darlings, German Horror Blood Red Sky, Argentinian documentary Bankrobbers: The Last Great Heist and Indian action-adventure RRR - all made an appearance on the list.



Related Stories View More TV Stories

From This Author - Michael Major


Justin Saladino Band Releases New Single 'Let You Go'Justin Saladino Band Releases New Single 'Let You Go'
August 23, 2022

Montreal-based blues, soul and roots-rock guitarist, songwriter and bandleader, Justin Saladino has released his newest single, “Let You Go,” which features a driving kick drum, rumbling slide lines, and folky vocal harmonies. The ten original songs on the album are produced by Ariel Posen (The Bros. Landreth).
Steven Spielberg's E.T. THE EXTRA-TERRESTRIAL Celebrates 40th Anniversary with 4K Ultra HD & Blu-ray ReleaseSteven Spielberg's E.T. THE EXTRA-TERRESTRIAL Celebrates 40th Anniversary with 4K Ultra HD & Blu-ray Release
August 23, 2022

There has never been a better time to relive this cinematic classic and four-time Academy Award® winner. The anniversary release showcases over 45 minutes of all-new bonus features including a retrospective of the film and its lasting legacy and a featurette with Steven Spielberg reflecting on his career and the making of E.T. 40 years later.
Calling Cadence Releases 'California Bartender (Acoustic)' SingleCalling Cadence Releases 'California Bartender (Acoustic)' Single
August 23, 2022

Reinterpreting songs from their acclaimed self-titled debut album released earlier this year, Calling Cadence’s Oscar Bugarin and Rae Cole pay tribute to the age-old Americana tradition of the stripped-down acoustic version while breathing new life and direction into their fan-favorite material.
Nina Nesbitt Shares New Single 'Colours of You'Nina Nesbitt Shares New Single 'Colours of You'
August 23, 2022

Nina Nesbitt has shared her new single ‘Colours Of You’ along with its official video. The song emerges as she prepares to play two of the largest shows of her career with two nights as special guest to Coldplay. And then comes the biggest moment of all as she releases her long-awaited and eagerly anticipated new studio album Älskar
VIDEO: Mod Sun Shares 'Battle Scars' Music Video With Zach VillaVIDEO: Mod Sun Shares 'Battle Scars' Music Video With Zach Villa
August 23, 2022

MOD SUN shares a gritty, intimate and raw short film video for his powerful single “Battle Scars.” Inspired by some of his favorite filmmakers, including Gus Van Sant, the short film was shot in a one of a kind desert location. MOD co-directed the film with frequent collaborator Charlie Zwick (“Flames” feat. Avril Lavigne, “Bones”). 