THE SANDMAN & DAY SHIFT Top English Netflix Top 10

Viewers' dreams came true as Neil Gaiman's The Sandman topped the English TV List for the third week in a row with 77.24M hours viewed and appeared in the Top 10 in 91 countries.

Additionally, fans were treated to a two-part bonus episode of the dark fantasy series, which featured the stories "A Dream of a Thousand Cats/Calliope." Viewers couldn't get enough of Never Have I Ever as Seasons 1 and 2 (17.01M hours viewed and 16.77M hours viewed, respectively) jumped into the Top 10 list.

Season 3 was in the #2 slot with 59.45M hours viewed. Stranger Things 4 with 28.8M hours viewed, Season 3 of Locke & Key with 28.31M hours viewed and Season 4 of Virgin River with 20.47M hours viewed all had staying power. Mystery thriller Echoes entered the list with 25.63M hours viewed. The limited series was in the Top 10 in 31 countries.

Fans continued to bond with Extraordinary Attorney Woo. The hit Korean drama continued to hold the #1 spot on the Non-English TV List with 77.43M hours viewed, MAKING IT the most viewed title this week. The series also climbed the Most Popular list to the #6 spot, with a total of 341.46M hours viewed.

New entrants on the list this week included Mexican drama HIGH HEAT (27.68M hours viewed) and Spanish thriller A Girl in the Mirror (7.92M hours viewed). Korean thriller, A Model Family jumped to the third spot with 19.77M hours viewed. Returning favorites are K-drama Alchemy of Souls, Turkish drama Another Self, Spanish drama Alba and Brazilian drama Good Morning Verônica.

On the English Films List, J.J. Perry's Day Shift stakes its claim in the top spot with 63.39M hours viewed. The vampire buddy comedy was in the Top 10 in 93 countries. Lili Reinhart's romantic comedy Look Both Ways took viewers on parallel journeys. Directed by Wanuri Kahiu and written by April Prosser, the film entered the list at #2 with 48.06M hours viewed. Love takes an unexpected turn as The Next 365 Days debuted with 39.31M hours viewed, appearing in the Top 10 in 92 countries.

After four weeks, Purple Hearts remained in the hearts and minds of viewers, pulling in an additional 23.41M hours viewed. The film also entered the Most Popular list in the seventh spot and has now amassed 220.61M hours viewed. Kicking off the new season of the sports anthology series Untold, the gripping documentary, Untold: The Girlfriend Who Didn't Exist captivated viewers and had 20.05M hours viewed.

The Russo Brothers-directed action-adventure, The Gray Man, was in the sixth spot (fittingly) and had 14.64M hours viewed. Epic animated adventure The Sea Beast continued to keep families entertained as the film had 8.12M hours viewed. Closing out the list was the cute and cuddly documentary Inside the Mind of a Cat with 6.99M hours viewed.

Debuts on the Non-English Films List included Norwegian teen drama Royalteen at #1 with 11.91M hours viewed and Japanese sci-fi film Fullmetal Alchemist: The Revenge of Scar coming in fourth with 5.82M hours viewed. Fans flocked to some of their favorites - Spanish thriller Code Name: Emperor, Korean action-adventure Carter, which also landed in the #8 spot on the Most Popular list with a total of 61.15M hours viewed, Indian dark comedy Darlings, German Horror Blood Red Sky, Argentinian documentary Bankrobbers: The Last Great Heist and Indian action-adventure RRR - all made an appearance on the list.