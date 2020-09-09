THE ROCKY HORROR PICTURE SHOW 45th Anniversary Limited-Edition SteelBook Arrives Sept. 15

Exclusively available at Best Buy.

Disney Media Networks celebrates the 45th anniversary of the pop-culture phenomenon "The Rocky Horror Picture Show" with an all-new limited edition Blu-ray™ SteelBook® debut on Sept. 15, exclusively at Best Buy locations in the U.S.

Fasten your garter belt for the time-warping, gender-bending cult classic starring Tim Curry, Barry Bostwick, Susan Sarandon and Meatloaf! This picture-perfect Blu-ray™ specimen includes an abundance of extras to help you recreate The Midnight Movie Experience at home. "It was great when it all began ...," and "Rocky Horror" is still guaranteed to thrill you, chill you and fulfill you! "I'll tell you once, I won't tell you twice" that the 45th Anniversary SteelBook also includes an exclusive glitter lithograph, a must-have for any collector.

"The Rocky Horror Picture Show" is the longest theatrical release in film history and will screen at drive-in theaters and outdoor locations across the country this September and October.

Creatures of the Night will ascend to their local drive-in or pop-up venues by the carloads to celebrate the 45th anniversary and experience The Rocky Horror Drive-In Picture Show. Check your local listings for a showing near you.

A divine film adaptation from Richard O'Brien's British musical horror comedy/rock opera, produced by Lou Adler and Michael White, "The Rocky Horror Picture Show" features revered performances by Tim Curry ("Clue," "Home Alone") as a bizarre and self-proclaimed "sweet transvestite from Transsexual, Transylvania," and Susan Sarandon ("Dead Man Walking," "Thelma and Louise") and Barry Bostwick ("Spin City") as Brad and Janet, a couple who find themselves lost on a cold, rainy night. The madcap, musical mayhem begins when the couple takes refuge in the castle of Dr. Frank-N-Furter as he is about to unveil his greatest creation - and have a bit of fun with his reluctant guests.

