THE QUEST FOR TOM SAWYER'S ADVENTURE Movie Currently in Production

The family adventure film "The Quest for Tom Sawyer's Gold" is currently in production. The plot centers around arisk-averse English teacher who is forced to face her greatest fears when several of her students venture alone into the southern wilderness IN SEARCH OF Tom Sawyer's long lost gold.

The film stars Dodge Prince (A Cowgirl's Song, Lansky), Deja Monique Cruz (Lebron James' "The Crossover", "Christmas With You"), Kobi Frumer ("The Punisher","The Ollie and Moon Show"), Amanda Joy Erickson ("Animal Kingdom", "Mo"), Alex Hyde White ("Invitation to a Murder", "Indiana Jones and The Last Crusade"), Scott Bailey ("The Bay", "Aquarius") and Joey Lauren Adams ("Big Daddy", Golden Globe Nominee "Chasing Amy") and Patrick Muldoon ("Marlowe", "Deadlock").

The film is being directed by Kirk Harris (Dakota, Bernie The Dolphin) and was written by Nick Pollack, Jerome Reygner-Kalfon and Sebastien Semon. Producers include Ace Entertainment's Reygner-Kalfon and Sebastien Semon, and Zeus Zamani and Brian Vilim.

The film is being released domestically by Grindstone Entertainment through Lionsgate and Internationally by Ace Entertainment.