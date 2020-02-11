THE OUTSIDER Will Premiere New Episodes

Episode 7: "In the Pines, In the Pines"

Debut date: SUNDAY, FEB. 16 (9:00-10:00 p.m. ET/PT)

Holly (Cynthia Erivo) makes a calculated attempt to help a volatile but conflicted Jack (Marc Menchaca), while their whereabouts are tracked by Ralph (Ben Mendelsohn) and Alec (Jeremy Bobb). After she's confronted by town gossip on her first day back at work, Glory (Julianne Nicholson) considers Howie's (Bill Camp) suggestion on how to secure her family's financial future.

Written by Dennis Lehane; directed by Daina Reid.

Episode 8: "Foxhead"

Debut date: SUNDAY, FEB. 23 (9:00-10:00 p.m. ET/PT)

Sensing something ominous afoot, Claude (Paddy Considine) reconnects with his brother Seale (Max Beesley) in Tennessee, while Holly (Cynthia Erivo), Ralph (Ben Mendelsohn), Yunis (Yul Vázquez) and Andy (Derek Cecil) follow him in hopes of isolating the evil force and thwarting its next kill. Meanwhile, a family visiting a local cave festival narrowly avoids a dangerous encounter.

Written by Richard Price; directed by JD Dillard.

Episode 9: "Tigers and Bears"

Debut date: SUNDAY, MARCH 1 (9:00-10:00 p.m. ET/PT)

After obscuring their true purpose in town from local police, Ralph (Ben Mendelsohn) and Yunis (Yul Vázquez) interview witnesses from the cave festival, while Holly (Cynthia Erivo) and Andy (Derek Cecil) visit the scene. Later, the group considers its next move as Claude (Paddy Considine) deals with the weight of his role.

Written by Dennis Lehane; directed by Charlotte Brandstrom.

Episode 10: "Must/Can't" (Season finale)

Debut date: SUNDAY, MARCH 8 (9:00-10:00 p.m. ET/PT)

The group finds itself in a climactic showdown in their last-ditch effort to root out El Coco.

Written by Richard Price; directed by Andrew Bernstein.



THE OUTSIDER is produced by Mendelsohn and executive producer Bateman, who also directs the first two episodes. The series is written for television by Richard Price ("The Wire," "The Night Of"), who also serves as executive producer. Executive producers include Andrew Bernstein, Marty Bowen for Temple Hill Entertainment, Jack Bender, Michael Costigan for Aggregate Films, and Dennis Lehane. The series is produced by Bateman's Aggregrate Films, Temple Hill Entertainment and Civic Center Media in association with MRC Television.





