THE ONE AND ONLY IVAN Soundtrack to Feature Original End Credit Song 'Free' by Diane Warren, Performed by Charlie Puth

Walt Disney Records is set to release the digital original soundtrack to Disney's new movie "The One and Only Ivan," streaming exclusively on Disney+. Directed by Thea Sharrock ("Me Before You"), the movie and soundtrack feature an original score by composer Craig Armstrong and the original end-credit song, "Free" written by Diane Warren and performed by Charlie Puth. The digital soundtrack will be available day and date with the movie, on August 21. "Free" is featured in a new TV spot here.

The original song "Free" was written by iconic songwriter Diane Warren, an 11-time Oscar® nominee and GRAMMY®, Emmy® and Golden Globe® award winner whose songs have been featured in over 100 motion pictures and has been inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame. "I'm so proud to have written the song 'Free' for Thea Sharrock's amazing movie 'The One and Only Ivan.' The theme of this movie deeply touched my heart and I hope my song deeply touches yours as well. Charlie Puth brought this song to life in a way nobody else could. It is a very special and meaningful song to me, and I hope it becomes one for you as well. I hope it makes you feel a little more free," said Diane Warren.

"Free" is performed by multi-GRAMMY nominated and multi-platinum singer/songwriter/producer, Charlie Puth. At only 28 years old, Puth has proven to be one of industry's most consistent hitmakers and a celebrated, multi-dimensional artist. Puth has already amassed eight multi-platinum singles, four GRAMMY nominations, two Billboard Music Awards, a Critics' Choice Award, and a Golden Globe nomination.

"It was very exciting to work on this movie and to collaborate with the incomparable Diane Warren on the song "Free," said Charlie Puth. "I can't wait for everyone to hear what we created together for this special film."

The soundtrack features score by GRAMMY-winning Scottish born composer Craig Armstrong. Through his orchestral writing, electronic music and wide ranging artistic collaborations in classical and film music, Craig Armstrong's distinct compositional voice has received worldwide acclaim. He has composed scores for both Hollywood and independent films, from Peter Mullan's directorial debut "The Close Trilogy" to the BAFTA, Ivor Novello and Golden Globe Award-winning scores for Baz Luhrmann's "Romeo + Juliet" and "Moulin Rouge!" Recent projects include Giuseppe Capotondi's "The Burnt Orange Heresy" and Oliver Stone's "Snowden."



An adaptation of the award-winning book about one very special gorilla, Disney's "The One and Only Ivan" is an unforgettable tale about the beauty of friendship, the power of visualization and the significance of the place one calls home. Ivan is a 400-pound silverback gorilla who shares a communal habitat in a suburban shopping mall with Stella the elephant, Bob the dog, and various other ANIMALS. He has few memories of the jungle where he was captured, but when a baby elephant named Ruby arrives, it touches something deep within him. Ruby is recently separated from her family in the wild, which causes him to question his life, where he comes from and where he ultimately wants to be. The heartwarming adventure, which comes to the screen in an impressive hybrid of live-action and CGI, is based on Katherine Applegate's bestselling book, which won numerous awards upon its publication in 2013, including the Newbery Medal.



The movie stars: Sam Rockwell as THE VOICE of Ivan; Angelina Jolie as THE VOICE of Stella; Danny DeVito as THE VOICE of Bob the dog; Helen Mirren as THE VOICE of Snickers the poodle; Brooklynn Prince as THE VOICE of Ruby; Ramon Rodriquez as the mall employee George; Ariana Greenblatt as George's daughter Julia; Chaka Khan as THE VOICE of Henrietta the chicken; Mike White as THE VOICE of Frankie the seal; Ron Funches as THE VOICE of Murphy the rabbit; Phillipa Soo as THE VOICE of Thelma the parrot; and Bryan Cranston as Mack, the mall's owner. "The One and Only Ivan" is directed by Thea Sharrock from a screenplay by Mike White based on Applegate's book and is produced by the late Allison Shearmur, Angelina Jolie and Brigham Taylor. Sue Baden-Powell and Thea Sharrock serve as executive producers.

