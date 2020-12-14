THE OFFICE to Stream Exclusively on Peacock January 1, 2021

To: All Employees

From: David Wallace

Date: December 14, 2020

Subject: Peacock to Become Exclusive Streaming Home of The Office

This memorandum is to inform everyone that we expect a significant spike in sales starting on January 1, 2021 when Peacock starts streaming the documentary footage that was shot at Dunder Mifflin Scranton between 2005 and 2013. This includes all previously released episodes and brand new, never-before-seen content. We anticipate that this will cause renewed interest in our product lines, especially as a result of the footage that will be released for the very first time. Customers will definitely be calling and they will most certainly have questions.

For quick reference on customer service calls, here is a summary of what Peacock will make public:

1. Every episode (201 total) of The Office that was originally broadcast will be exclusively streaming on Peacock.

2. Superfan Episodes that include never-before-seen footage and deleted scenes in extended cuts of the original series, starting with Season 3, with more coming in March. An example can be seen here.

3. Spanish audio and Spanish closed captions will be available for both the original series and Superfan Episodes in February.

4. Behind-the-scenes footage will be shared in addition to episodic content. This includes bloopers, featurettes, and interviews.

5. Curated themed episode collections such as the best of the Scranton branch holiday parties and favorite appearances by guest visitors - all arranged for easy viewing.

6. Range of clip playlists to chronicle pranks (feat. Jim Halpert, Dwight K. Schrute); best office romances (feat. Jim Halpert, Pam Beesly); and office words of wisdom (feat. former regional manager Michael Scott).

7. The Office Zen, a 24/7 channel of ambient noise devoted to the sights and sounds of the office for anyone working at home.

8. Launch of dedicated Office channels on GIPHY and TikTok, where fans can share the best of Dunder Mifflin.

We're forecasting such high demand because Peacock has decided to make the first two seasons of The Office available for free. The remaining episodes, seasons 3-9, as well as The Office: Superfan Episodes, will be available on Peacock Premium, which is available for $4.99/month. For an ad-free experience of this series, Peacock Premium Plus is $9.99/month. Despite our repeated requests, Dunder Mifflin employees will not receive a discount.

While we expect the call volume to match the unfortunate cartoon mouse/duck watermark fiasco from 2007, we very much look forward to what may be our most significant sales period in recent history.

David Wallace

CEO

Dunder Mifflin Paper Company, Inc

www.dundermifflin.com