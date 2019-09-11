THE OFFICE Podcast Coming From Jenna Fischer & Angela Kinsey

Variety reports that Jenna Fischer and Angela Kinsey will team for an "Office"-based Podcast. The actresses played Pam and Angela on the long-running, beloved series. Their podcast will be available to stream on Stitcher, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, and more.

In "Office Ladies," the former "Office" stars and real-life best friends will unpack their favorite episodes and offer behind-the-scenes details from the making of the beloved show.

"As we close in on the 15th anniversary of the show, it seemed like a great time to share our stories and behind-the-scenes trivia with fans," Fischer said. "Besides talking about 'The Office,' you can also hear us chat a little about our lives, our Target runs together, our friendship through the years."

"'The Office' was such an amazing chapter of our lives and it means so much to us that we get to share some of our memories of filming it with our audiences," Kinsey said.

Fisher starred off-Broadway in "Reasons to be Happy."

Read the original story on Variety.





