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THE MUSIC OF ABBA to Take Stage With Pacific Symphony at Great Park Live

Guest conductor Evan Roider will lead the orchestra alongside Swedish tribute band ARRIVAL at Great Park Live.

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THE MUSIC OF ABBA to Take Stage With Pacific Symphony at Great Park Live

Pacific Symphony is set to perform a concert of ABBA's music at Great Park Live in Irvine, joining forces with ARRIVAL from Sweden, a tribute band known for its recreations of the pop group's sound. The performance, part of the venue's SummerFest programming, will feature guest conductor Evan Roider leading the orchestra through a program of ABBA favorites including DANCING QUEEN, MAMMA MIA, FERNANDO and WATERLOO.

The concert is scheduled for August 22 at 8:00 PM at Great Park Live. Get ready for a summer night filled with the unmistakable sound of ABBA! ARRIVAL from Sweden, one of the world's premier ABBA tribute bands, takes the stage with Pacific Symphony for a spectacular celebration of the music that became a global phenomenon. 'Dancing Queen,' 'Mamma Mia,' 'Fernando,' 'Waterloo' and more come to life with the energy of a live band and the incredible sound of a full symphony orchestra.

Grab your friends, bring the family and get ready to sing along to hit after hit. It's a feel-good night of music, nostalgia, and ABBA favorites you won't want to miss.

Artists

Evan Roider, conductor

ARRIVAL from Sweden

Program

'Knowing Me Knowing You'

'Fernando'

'Mamma Mia'

'When I Kissed the Teacher'

'SOS'

'Money Money Money'

Medley: 'I've Been Waiting' / 'Honey Honey' / 'He Is Your Brother'

'Waterloo' / 'Voulez Vous'

'As Good As New'

Medley: 'Kisses of Fire' / 'Angeleyes' / 'Lay All Your Love on Me'

'Gimme Gimme' / 'Super Trouper'

'Name of the Game / Eagle'

'I Wonder'

'The Winner Takes It All'

'Chiquitita'

'Take a Chance on Me'

'Summer Night City'

'Thank You for the Music'

'Dancing Queen'

Programs, artists, event dates and times are subject to change.

The concert is scheduled to take place at Great Park Live, located at 250 Corsair in Irvine, with the program subject to change according to the presenting organization.

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