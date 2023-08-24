THE MUPPETS TAKE MANHATTAN to Be Released on 4K Ultra HD in October

Broadway bound, THE MUPPETS take Manhattan by storm in this magical musical about breaking into show business! Fresh out of college, Kermit, Fozzie and the entire cast of Kermit’s musical “Manhattan Melodies” head for the Big Apple with plans to turn their small play into a big hit!

All they need now is someone to produce their show! But when no one in town will even meet with them, it’s up to Kermit to believe hard enough for all of his friends that the show WILL go on! Family entertainment has never been more fun than this comedy marking Frank Oz’s solo directorial debut.

The musical movie will make its 4K ULTRA HD DISC debut on October 24. Check out the bonus features for the Sony Pictures release below!

DISC DETAILS & BONUS MATERIALS

4K ULTRA HD DISC

Feature remastered in 4K resolution from the original camera negative with Dolby Vision, plus all-new Dolby Atmos immersive audio

4K picture and Atmos sound mix approved by director Frank Oz

Also includes English 5.1 + mono

Special Feature:

NEW: Feature Commentary with Director Frank Oz

BLU-RAY DISC

Feature presented in High Definition

5.1 audio

Special Features:

Interview with Jim Henson

Muppetisms: Miss Piggy™ & Kermit the Frog™, Pepe™ and Fozzie Bear™

