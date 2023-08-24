THE MUPPETS TAKE MANHATTAN to Be Released on 4K Ultra HD in October

The musical movie will make its 4K ULTRA HD DISC debut on October 24.

By: Aug. 24, 2023

Broadway bound, THE MUPPETS take Manhattan by storm in this magical musical about breaking into show business! Fresh out of college, Kermit, Fozzie and the entire cast of Kermit’s musical “Manhattan Melodies” head for the Big Apple with plans to turn their small play into a big hit!

All they need now is someone to produce their show! But when no one in town will even meet with them, it’s up to Kermit to believe hard enough for all of his friends that the show WILL go on! Family entertainment has never been more fun than this comedy marking Frank Oz’s solo directorial debut.

The musical movie will make its 4K ULTRA HD DISC debut on October 24. Check out the bonus features for the Sony Pictures release below!

DISC DETAILS & BONUS MATERIALS 

4K ULTRA HD DISC
Feature remastered in 4K resolution from the original camera negative with Dolby Vision, plus all-new Dolby Atmos immersive audio
4K picture and Atmos sound mix approved by director Frank Oz
Also includes English 5.1 + mono
Special Feature:
NEW: Feature Commentary with Director Frank Oz
BLU-RAY DISC
Feature presented in High Definition
5.1 audio
Special Features:
Interview with Jim Henson
Muppetisms: Miss Piggy™ & Kermit the Frog™, Pepe™ and Fozzie Bear™
 



