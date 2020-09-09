THE MISERY INDEX Returns to TBS on October 20

Jameela Jamil hosts.

Beginning Tuesday, October 20, at 10:30pm ET/PT on TBS, host Jameela Jamil joins the stars of truTV's IMPRACTICAL JOKERS - Brian "Q" Quinn, James "Murr" Murray, Joe Gatto and Sal Vulcano - for all new episodes of the comedy game show The Misery Index. Inspired by the card game Sh*t Happens, teams compete against each other by attempting to rate hilarious and miserable real-life events based on the "misery index", a ranking system created by a team of therapists. The series return will feature themed episodes including a twins-centric battle, a dare to regret, and a special holiday episode with the final round worth $50,000. Ranked as one of the top 10 cable comedies of 2020, THE MISERY INDEX was recently renewed for a third season.



The Misery Index is produced by Grandma's House Entertainment, with Ben and Dan Newmark serving as executive producers alongside Andy Breckman, Gatto, Murray, Quinn, Vulcano, Michael Bloom for Bongo Pictures, Howard Klein for 3 Arts Entertainment, and Jack Martin, who also serves as showrunner.

TBS, a WarnerMedia brand, is a top-rated destination for television among young adults and known for escapist, lean-back entertainment, featuring smart, imaginative stories with heart and comedic edge.

From scripted comedy series to late-night shows, game shows, and animated programming, TBS' Originals slate is comprised of some of the most popular shows on cable - Miracle Workers, CONAN, Full Frontal with Samantha Bee, THE LAST O.G. and AMERICAN DAD! as well as the upcoming comedy Chad. The network's slate of premium unscripted series includes the popular game show The Misery Index, reality series The Lost Resort, and the forthcoming revival of the beloved competition series Wipeout. TBS' lineup also includes comedy hits like FAMILY GUY and The Big Bang Theory, classic sitcom favorites Friends and Seinfeld, blockbuster movies, and live event coverage of Major League Baseball, the NCAA Division I Men's Basketball Championship and ELEAGUE, WarnerMedia's eSports gaming competition. Viewers can watch shows on the TBS app, available for iOS, Android, Xbox One and other platforms and devices. Website: www.tbs.com

Watch the trailer here:

