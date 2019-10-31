THE MEL ROBBINS SHOW Explores the Dark Side of Social Media in Upcoming Episode

It's a crisis few are talking about: the dangers of social media platforms, apps and online predators preying upon kids. Mel Robbins, host of the nationally Syndicated one-hour talk show, "The Mel Robbins Show" delves into these topics on Monday, November 4 (check local listings). This is the episode every parent and grandparent MUST see and ask themselves this simple question: Are your kids protected online?

Mel talks candidly with a teenager who unknowingly connected with an online predator when she was just 15 years old, who then sent her explicit and vulgar texts; a teenager being sent suggestive texts by the father of her male friend; and another teen who reveals when she was 12 years old - she was preyed upon by a convicted pedophile and became the victim of the Federal crime: sextortion.

A former NYPD Detective joins the discussion and outlines the strategies and grooming techniques predators use and what parents need to do to protect their children. A former Director of Internet Safety and an Intelligence Analyst for the Massachusetts State Police discusses a rising concern over the fastest growing favored social app amongst tweens, and the app the FBI wants on parents' most watched list.

Additionally, a concerned grandmother seeks Mel's advice because she is legitimately worried about her 15-year-old granddaughter's social media activities and so she made the choice to get involved.

Mel Robbins has spent the past decade inspiring, motivating, coaching, and elevating people around the world. Her practical, no-nonsense advice has changed the lives of millions, giving them a blueprint on how to take charge of their lives and conquer everyday challenges. Focusing on real people with real, authentic, relatable problems, this show is unlike anything else on daytime television, providing audiences with tangible action plans, concrete takeaways and practical advice.

Mel Robbins is an international best-selling author (The 5 Second Rule) and in 2018 was the most booked female speaker in the world. As a working mom from the Midwest with three kids, she can relate to the everyday struggles of her audience. It was only 10 years ago that Mel was stuck in an unhappy place in life, often overcome by crippling anxiety. Mel has since completely transformed her life, and now she's looking to share her advice with the world each afternoon.

Robbins is the most booked female speaker in the world and an international best-selling author whose work has been translated into 36 languages. In 2017, Robbins broke self-publishing records with The 5 Second Rule, which was named the #1 audiobook in the world and the fifth most read book of the year on Amazon. When she launched her science-backed productivity planner, The 5 Second Journal, the first print run sold out worldwide within minutes. She is the creator and host of three #1 audiobooks on Audible and the co-founder and CEO of 143 Studios, a digital media company that produces content in partnership with Fortune 500 brands. This January, a quarter of a million people took part in her free 30-day Mindset Reset program online. Robbins will now bring her distinctive brand of inspiration into households across America.

Sony Pictures Television (SPT) is one of the television industry's leading content providers, producing, distributing and carrying programming worldwide in every genre and for every platform. In addition to managing one of the industry's largest libraries of award-winning feature films, television shows and formats, SPT is home to a thriving global content business, operating 24 wholly-owned or joint-venture production companies in 12 countries, as well as linear and digital channels around the world. SPT is a Sony Pictures Entertainment Company.





Related Articles View More TV Stories