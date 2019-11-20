THE MARVELOUS MRS. MAISEL and More are Back on Prime Video

'Tis the season, and we're celebrating with exciting new Original Series, Movies and more.

In Season 3 of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, from creator Amy Sherman-Palladino, Midge (Rachel Brosnahan) and Susie (Alex Borstein) discover that LIFE ON TOUR with Shy is glamorous but humbling, and they learn a lesson about show business they'll never forget. Joel (Michael Zegen) struggles to support Midge while pursuing his own dreams. Abe (Tony Shalhoub) embraces a new mission and Rose (Marin Hinkle) learns she has talents of her own. Don't miss our most awarded Original series ever with a total of 16 Emmys, 3 Golden Globes, 5 Critics Choice and 3 SAG Awards! Streaming on December 6

Amazon Prime Video teamed up with 6x Grammy Award-winning singer/songwriter Kacey Musgraves on a Christmas themed special. The Kacey Musgraves Christmas Show invites fans in as Musgraves prepares for a most joyful Christmas gathering with a whimsical set and dazzling wardrobe influenced by the artist's fresh aesthetic. Equal parts heart-warming and cleverly absurd, Musgraves pays tribute to holiday specials of the past whilst also reinventing just what a Christmas special can be, with a magically modern twist. The special marks Prime Video's first foray into the holiday special space. For even more holiday content, Prime members can browse through the Prime Video Holiday Collection, featuring movies and specials the whole family will enjoy and save 40% or more on popular movie rentals, with new deals going live every Friday. Visit amazon.com/pmd to learn more. Streaming on November 29

The Expanse: Season 4 of THE EXPANSE (the first season as a global Amazon Original) begins a new chapter for the series with the crew of the Rocinante on a mission from the U.N. to explore new worlds BEYOND THE RING Gate. Humanity has been given access to thousands of Earth-like planets which has created a LAND RUSH and furthered tensions between the opposing nations of Earth, Mars and the Belt. Ilus is the first of these planets, one rich with natural resources but also marked by the ruins of a long dead alien civilization. While Earthers, Martians and Belters maneuver to colonize Ilus and its natural resources, these early explorers don't understand this new world and are unaware of the larger dangers that await them. Streaming on December 13

The Aeronauts (2019): In 1862, daredevil balloon pilot Amelia Wren (Felicity Jones) teams up with pioneering meteorologist James Glaisher (Eddie Redmayne) to advance human knowledge of the weather and fly higher than anyone in history. While breaking records and furthering scientific discovery, their voyage to the very edge of existence helps the unlikely pair find their place in the world they have left far below them. But they face physical and emotional challenges in the thin air, as the ascent becomes a fight for survival. Streaming on December 20 (opening in theaters on December 6)

Prime members can enjoy additional content to stream or download at no additional cost to their membership including:

Marvel classics such as Captain America: The First Avenger (2011), Thor (2011) and The Avengers (2012).

Sports fans can catch Prime Video's exclusive documentary Andy Murray: Resurfacing (2019), an unprecedented account of the tennis champion's painstaking rehabilitation from injury told in his own words.





