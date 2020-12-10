THE MANDALORIAN to be Explored by International Cinematographers Guild Deep Dive Panel

The International Cinematographers Guild (ICG, IATSE Local 600) and ICG Magazine will be taking their fourth "Deep Dive" in a webinar on December 21 at 2 PM (PT). This time they will be visiting with the creative team behind the multiple Emmy®-winning Disney+ series The Mandalorian, the first live action Star Wars TV series.

Register here: bit.ly/33P6DNd.



The team established a revolutionary workflow in Season 1 that included volumetric capture, large-screen LED walls, game engine technology, virtual-camera based previsualization, and the closest integration of on-set capture and visual effects ever attempted. Season 2 of The Mandalorian built upon these innovations, establishing creator Jon Favreau's ambitious vision as the bellwether for all future visual effects-based productions.



Panelists will include Local 600 Director of Photography Baz Idoine, Local 600 Director of Photography Matthew Jensen, ASC, Local 600 Director of Photography David Klein, ASC, ILM Visual Effects Supervisor Richard Bluff and Director Bryce Dallas Howard (chapters 4, 11.) ICG Magazine's Executive Editor David Geffner will moderate the conversation which first began in ICG Magazine's February/March cover story on Season 1 of The Mandalorian.



In Season 1 The Mandalorian received 15 Emmy® nominations, winning seven, including Cinematography for a Single-Camera Series, Special Visual Effects and Productive Design for a Narrative Program.



Local 600/ICG Magazine "Deep Dive" panels explore the blend of creative collaboration, artistry, and technology that Directors of Photography and their camera teams employ to realize the vision behind today's challenging forms of productions. The most recent "Deep Dive" virtual panel #3, highlighting shooting under COVID-19 for Season 12 of NBCUniversal's American Ninja Warrior, is available on-line at ICG Magazine.com.

Upcoming panels will explore the challenge of going from stage to screen with Amazon Studios' One Night in Miami, creating an ocean-based period action epic - on stage - with Apple TV+'s Greyhound, and a conversation with the 2020 Oscar-nominated Directors of Photography.



