THE LONG GAME Starring Kathleen Turner, Jackie Earle Haley & More to Premiere at the Santa Barbara International Film Festival

The Long Game" a feature film starring Academy Award-nominated actors Kathleen Turner, star of the noir classic "Body Heat", Jackie Earle Haley, Oscar nominated for "Little Children" and introducing Sekai Abení in her feature debut, will make its World Premiere at the 39th Santa Barbara International Film Festival, February 7-17, 2024.

This year's festival will be utilizing multiple theaters around Santa Barbara to screen the films, including Arlington Theater, Fiesta 5 Theater, and Metro 4 Theater. Passes to the Festival can be purchased on the SBIFF website.

Described as a noir mystery, "The Long Game" is based on "The Method", written by Janet Fitch ("White Oleander") that was included in Los Angeles Noir, a collection of acclaimed short stories.

The plot revolves around an ambitious young actress Holly Sloan (Sekai Abení) who agrees to help her boyfriend Richard Metzger (Jackie Earle Haley) scam Hollywood legend Mariah McKay (Kathleen Turner). However, the two women strike up an unlikely friendship instead and it becomes apparent that Holly must decide where her true loyalties lie.

Also featured in the film are Chris Mulkey ("Whiplash"), Ever Carradine ("The Handmaid's Tale"), Daniel Burgess-Wise, Lexa Gluck, Laith Ashley and Bonnie Discepolo.

"The Long Game" was directed by Jace Anderson, co-written by Adam Gierasch and Jace Anderson, produced by Peter Block and Cory Neal, along with producer Gierasch, and executive producers Jackie Earle Haley and Jennifer Dana ("The Assistant"). Block and Neal also produced the Edie Falco starrer "I'll Be Right There", also playing at this year's Santa Barbara Festival.

The film will screen on Saturday February 10 at 8:40 pm at the Metro 4 Theater, Auditorium 4 and Sunday February 11 at 1:20 pm at the Fiesta 5 Theater, Auditorium 4. Immediately following the screenings there will be a Q&A session that will focus on the women of "The Long Game". Participants will include Sekai Abení, Jace Anderson, composer Jessica Jarvis and author Janet Fitch.