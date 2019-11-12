THE LITTLE MERMAID LIVE!'s Auliʻi Cravalho To Co-Star In Amazon Series THE POWER

According to Deadline, Auliʻi Cravalho will co-star opposite Leslie Mann in Amazon's new television adaptation of Naomi Alderman's feminist sci-fi book "The Power."

The 10-episode show of the same name takes place in a world where all teenage girls develop the power to electrocute people at will. It's hereditary, it's inbuilt, and it can't be TAKEN AWAY from them. Coming alive to the thrill of pure power: the ability to hurt or even kill by releasing electrical jolts from their fingertips, they rapidly learn they can awaken the Power in older women. Soon enough nearly every woman in the world can do it. And then everything is different.

The series follows Allie, a vulnerable American foster kid who reinvents herself as a faith leader; Roxy, the daughter of a London crime boss, who revels in her new abilities; Tunde, a Nigerian journalist reporting on seismic global change; and Margot Cleary - Lopez (Mann), Mayor of Seattle; loving wife and doting mother to three kids. At least that's what her official campaign website would tell you.

Jos, Margot's (Mann) daughter, will be played by Cravalho. As Margot's career takes flight, it's her husband Rob and daughter Jos who privately feel the effects of her success most keenly; for one of them, where previously there was conflict now comes a greater understanding, and for the other where there was love, comes hurt and betrayal.

Alderman, who is is executive producing alongside Reed Morano Featherstone and Naomi de Pear, is also working alongside an all-female writers' room, Deadline reports.

Auliʻi Cravalho made her acting debut in the 2016 Disney animated feature "Moana." She madeher television debut in 2018 on the NBC drama "Rise." She was most recently seen as Ariel in ABC's "The Little Mermaid Live!"

This new was originally reported by Deadline and can be read here.

Photo Credit: Frank Micelotta





