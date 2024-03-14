THE KING OF BLOODY FOOKIN' BRITAIN to be Released On TVOD in April

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Directors Julio Mario Barriga and Derek Evans's new crime action comedy The KING of Bloody Fookin' Britain will be released on TVOD in April.

Roger Sykes and his small-time London gang, Her Majesty's Misfits, rip the mob off of an infamously rare shipment of chang called Malagasy Cocaine. In their quick attempt to sell the drugs, the renegades are catapulted into a chaotic fight for their lives.

The KING of Bloody Fookin' Britain will be released throughout April exclusively on Vudu TVOD and wide on Cable and TVOD from May.

Director Julio Mario Barriga (The 19th Hole), Writer Director Derek Evans (Queen of the South) latest film stars Derek Evans, Michael Shooner, Kasey O'Barr, and John Burnett.

In the gritty streets of London, Roger Sykes and his ragtag gang, known as "Her Majesty's Misfits," pull off a daring heist, making off with a legendary cargo of the elusive drug, Malagasy Cocaine. Their bold move propels them into a high-stakes game of survival as they scramble to offload the precious contraband, setting the stage for a relentless and chaotic battle for their lives.