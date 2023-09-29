THE JENNIFER HUDSON SHOW Sets Season 2 Premiere Week Lineup With Gwen Stefani, Taye Diggs & More

The Jennifer Hudson Show” returns for season two with an incredible roster of guests to kick off premiere week with host Jennifer Hudson, beginning Monday, October 2.

Monday, October 2 - Jennifer welcomes superfan couple Traci and Pat Jean-Baptiste, from Los Angeles, CA who had a surprise special guest, Jennifer Hudson, show up on their wedding day, creating a moment that they'll never forget. Plus, Jennifer sits down with Tiare Lawrence from Lahaina, HI who recently gained national attention for her philanthropic work after the devastating Maui Fires.

Tuesday, October 3 - “The Voice” coaches GWEN STEFANI and NIALL HORAN will join Hudson in-studio to talk about Season 24.

Wednesday, October 4 – Multi-talented superstar TAYE DIGGS will chat about his new podcast “You Had Me At Hello.”

Thursday, October 5 – Hudson will chat with comedian CEDRIC THE ENTERTAINER, talking about his debut novel “Flipping Boxcars” and his latest venture launching barbeque label AC Barbeque with fellow comedian, Anthony Anderson.

Friday, October 6 – Season 2 premiere week will wrap with NBA legend SHAQUILLE O'NEAL who will discuss his upcoming gala “The Event” held in Las Vegas.

New Season, New Surprises on the hit Daytime Emmy-Award nominated talk series “The Jennifer Hudson Show,” hosted by multi-hyphenate Jennifer Hudson.

Season two will be filled with exciting, unexpected moments around every corner for viewers at home, fans on the street, and in-studio audiences alike! The one-hour national syndicated program features celebrity guests, viral sensations, music, and a destination to celebrate exceptional community heroes. Tune in for fun, laughter, and heartwarming moments as “The Jennifer Hudson Show” spreads inspiration through extraordinary stories, talents, and passions, plus watch Jennifer change lives across the nation, one surprise at a time!

The series will air on Fox Television Stations, Hearst Television, Sinclair Broadcast Group, TEGNA, Nexstar Media Group, Scripps Media, and Gray Media Group, among other station groups.

Produced by JHUD Productions and Warner Bros. Unscripted Television in association with Telepictures and distributed in national syndication by Warner Bros. Domestic Television Distribution, “The Jennifer Hudson Show” is executive produced by Emmy, GRAMMY, Oscar and Tony winner Jennifer Hudson, Mary Connelly, Andy Lassner, Corey Palent, Graehme Morphy and Walter Williams III, with LaNeé Griffin as co-executive producer. For more information, visit www.jenniferhudsonshow.com.