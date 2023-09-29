THE JENNIFER HUDSON SHOW Sets Season 2 Premiere Week Lineup With Gwen Stefani, Taye Diggs & More

the jennifer hudson show season two premiere week lineup includes gwen stefani, niall horan, shaquille o'neal, cedric the entertainer, and taye diggs

By: Sep. 29, 2023

POPULAR

MEAN GIRLS Movie Musical to Be Released In Theaters This January Photo 1 MEAN GIRLS Movie Musical to Be Released In Theaters This January
Hulu to Bring ONLY MURDERS IN THE BUILDING Interactive Experience to NYC Theater Photo 2 Hulu to Bring ONLY MURDERS IN THE BUILDING Interactive Experience to NYC
Photos: Get a New Look at THE COLOR PURPLE Movie Musical With Taraji P. Henson, Fantasia Photo 3 Photos: Get a New Look at THE COLOR PURPLE Movie Musical
ABC Considering Delaying DANCING WITH THE STARS Premiere Due to WGA Strike Photo 4 ABC Considering Delaying DANCING WITH THE STARS Premiere

THE JENNIFER HUDSON SHOW Sets Season 2 Premiere Week Lineup With Gwen Stefani, Taye Diggs & More

The Jennifer Hudson Show” returns for season two with an incredible roster of guests to kick off premiere week with host Jennifer Hudson, beginning Monday, October 2.

Monday, October 2 - Jennifer welcomes superfan couple Traci and Pat Jean-Baptiste, from Los Angeles, CA who had a surprise special guest, Jennifer Hudson, show up on their wedding day, creating a moment that they'll never forget.  Plus, Jennifer sits down with Tiare Lawrence from Lahaina, HI who recently gained national attention for her philanthropic work after the devastating Maui Fires.

Tuesday, October 3 - “The Voice” coaches GWEN STEFANI and NIALL HORAN will join Hudson in-studio to talk about Season 24.

Wednesday, October 4 – Multi-talented superstar TAYE DIGGS will chat about his new podcast “You Had Me At Hello.”

Thursday, October 5 – Hudson will chat with comedian CEDRIC THE ENTERTAINER, talking about his debut novel “Flipping Boxcars” and his latest venture launching barbeque label AC Barbeque with fellow comedian, Anthony Anderson.

Friday, October 6 – Season 2 premiere week will wrap with NBA legend SHAQUILLE O'NEAL who will discuss his upcoming gala “The Event” held in Las Vegas.

New Season, New Surprises on the hit Daytime Emmy-Award nominated talk series “The Jennifer Hudson Show,” hosted by multi-hyphenate Jennifer Hudson. 

Season two will be filled with exciting, unexpected moments around every corner for viewers at home, fans on the street, and in-studio audiences alike!  The one-hour national syndicated program features celebrity guests, viral sensations, music, and a destination to celebrate exceptional community heroes.  Tune in for fun, laughter, and heartwarming moments as “The Jennifer Hudson Show” spreads inspiration through extraordinary stories, talents, and passions, plus watch Jennifer change lives across the nation, one surprise at a time!

The series will air on Fox Television Stations, Hearst Television, Sinclair Broadcast Group, TEGNA, Nexstar Media Group, Scripps Media, and Gray Media Group, among other station groups.

Produced by JHUD Productions and Warner Bros. Unscripted Television in association with Telepictures and distributed in national syndication by Warner Bros. Domestic Television Distribution, “The Jennifer Hudson Show” is executive produced by Emmy, GRAMMY, Oscar and Tony winner Jennifer Hudson, Mary Connelly, Andy Lassner, Corey Palent, Graehme Morphy and Walter Williams III, with LaNeé Griffin as co-executive producer.  For more information, visit www.jenniferhudsonshow.com.



RELATED STORIES - TV

1
AIR BUD Movie Collection Coming to Disney+ Photo
AIR BUD Movie Collection Coming to Disney+

Stream the beloved 'Air Bud' movie collection on Disney+ starting October 1. Watch all five original movies including 'Air Bud,' 'Golden Receiver,' 'World Pup,' 'Seventh Inning Fetch,' and 'Spikes Back.'

2
REAL MURDERS OF LOS ANGELES Coming to Oxygen True Crime Photo
REAL MURDERS OF LOS ANGELES Coming to Oxygen True Crime

Actress and “Real Housewife of Beverly Hills” Garcelle Beauvais, an expert on all things L.A., takes viewers beyond the velvet rope as she serves as the show's narrator. Beauvais will guide viewers through twist and turns of true stories of victims whose dreams were shattered by ruthless killers whose lust for fame and fortune.

3
Video: Watch a New THE EXORCIST: BELIEVER Featurette Photo
Video: Watch a New THE EXORCIST: BELIEVER Featurette

The Exorcist: Believer follows Victor Fielding (Tony winner and Oscar® nominee Leslie Odom, Jr.; One Night in Miami, Hamilton). The film also stars Grammy winner Jennifer Nettles (Harriet, The Righteous Gemstones) and two-time Tony winner Norbert Leo Butz (Fosse/Verdon, Bloodline). Watch the video featurette now!

4
Photos: See THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF POTOMAC Season 8 Cast Portraits Photo
Photos: See THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF POTOMAC Season 8 Cast Portraits

Check out new photos of Gizelle Bryant, Karen Huger, Ashley Darby, Robyn Dixon, Candiace Dillard Bassett, Wendy Osefo and Mia Thornton as they return for the new season of “The Real Housewives of Potomac.” They are joined by a new Housewife, Nneka Ihim.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Watch Josh Gad In Peacock's WOLF LIKE ME Season Two Trailer Video
Watch Josh Gad In Peacock's WOLF LIKE ME Season Two Trailer
Watch the Sneak Peek of THE EXORCIST: BELIEVER Video
Watch the Sneak Peek of THE EXORCIST: BELIEVER
Watch the ARGYLLE Teaser Trailer Starring Bryce Dallas Howard Video
Watch the ARGYLLE Teaser Trailer Starring Bryce Dallas Howard
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central SHOP BROADWAY
THE SHARK IS BROKEN
HAMILTON
Ticket Central STAGE MAG
& JULIET
THE COTTAGE