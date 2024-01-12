THE JENNIFER HUDSON SHOW Renewed For Season 3

Warner Bros. Television Group’s Daytime Emmy-nominated talk show “The Jennifer Hudson Show” has been renewed for a third season by the Fox Television Stations, it was announced by Channing Dungey, Chairman and CEO, Warner Bros. Television Group; David Decker, President of Content Sales, Warner Bros. Discovery; and Frank Cicha, Executive Vice President of Programming for Fox Television Stations.

Hearst Television also renewed the show for season three set for Fall 2024.

Hosted by Emmy®, GRAMMY®, Oscar® and Tony® winner Jennifer Hudson, “The Jennifer Hudson Show” has enjoyed unparalleled growth with younger viewers (only talk show improving with A18-34 +13% YOY) and has attracted skyrocketing social media numbers in its second season. The series has averaged 4.4 million total P2+ weekly viewers on average in its second season and has seen triple digit increases in social media activity.

“The Jennifer Hudson Show” was nominated for 6 Daytime Emmy Awards in 2023 (including Outstanding Daytime Talk Series) and Hudson was named Outstanding Host in a Talk or News/Information (Series or Special) at the 2023 NAACP Image Awards. The series was also honored as a GLAAD Media Award Nominee: nominated for Outstanding Variety or Talk Show Episode “David Archuleta.” During the show’s freshman season, Hudson was also honored as one of People Magazine’s “People of the Year” and one of Glamour’s “Women of the Year.”

Hudson said: “There is nothing I love more than watching people come together in positivity on one accord - sharing our humanity and our stories, learning from each other, and celebrating one another. I feel so blessed to have this platform where we do just that every single day. We get to experience life to the fullest – we laugh out loud, we cry joyful tears, we dance the best we can, and we sing our hearts out. I owe my thanks to so many - to my incredible staff and crew at “The Jennifer Hudson Show,” our amazing station partners that bring the show to audiences across the country, and most importantly, our beautiful viewers for allowing me into your home. We are already dreaming up bigger dreams for Season 3 and I can’t wait to share them with you!”

Dungey said: “Jennifer is a rare talent, both in front of and behind the camera. Her enthusiasm and endearing demeanor radiates from the stage and onto television screens everywhere. It’s no wonder her audience continues to skyrocket. We are so proud of the entire ‘Jennifer Hudson Show’ team for their amazing success, and we look forward to another year full of exciting moments, engaging conversations, and stellar guests.”

Decker added: “We are thrilled to have great station partners paired with the incomparable talent of Jennifer Hudson. This winning combination, along with incredible production, has resonated with viewers. The show just keeps getting better!”

Fox’s Cicha added: “We look forward to further growth of the show in year three, but we’re aware the real reason Jennifer wanted to extend with the Fox Stations is so that I’ll keep giving her singing lessons."

The second season of “The Jennifer Hudson Show” has been filled with fun, laughter, and heartwarming and unexpected moments, spreading inspiration through extraordinary stories, talents, and passions. Guests this season have included Mariah Carey, “The Color Purple” cast and Producer Oprah Winfrey, Demi Lovato, Octavia Spencer, Matthew McConaughey, and Adam Sandler. Upcoming guests include Kaley Cuoco, Heidi Klum, Common, Snoop Dogg, and Chrissy Teigen.

On the digital front, “The Jennifer Hudson Show” on Instagram has increased by 438% percent (with 44 million impressions (in November and December), is up by 300% on Facebook (with 53 million impressions in November and December) and has amassed 64 million views on YouTube in the same time frame.

Produced by JHUD Productions and Warner Bros. Unscripted Television in association with Telepictures and distributed in national syndication by Warner Bros. Domestic Television Distribution, “The Jennifer Hudson Show” is executive produced by Emmy®, GRAMMY®, Oscar® and Tony® winner Jennifer Hudson, Mary Connelly, Andy Lassner, Corey Palent, Graehme Morphy, and Walter Williams III, with LaNeé Griffin as co-executive producer.

About Jennifer Hudson

A two-time GRAMMY® Award–winning recording artist, Academy Award–winning actress, and Tony- and Emmy Award–winning producer, Jennifer Hudson is the youngest female EGOT winner in history. From humble beginnings, Hudson began singing in a small Chicago church where, week after week, she brought the congregation to its feet. From there, she’s gone on to worldwide acclaim.

Hudson is currently starring in her highly acclaimed nationally syndicated talk show, “The Jennifer Hudson Show,” which is now in its second season, and features her powerful voice in a new way. “The Jennifer Hudson Show” was the only new show nominated for a 2022 People’s Choice Award and also received six Daytime Emmy Award nominations.

Hudson was awarded the AAFCA “We See You Award” this year after an incredible first season in which she also won a 2023 NAACP Image Award for Best Talk Show Host. She was named one of People magazine’s “People of the Year” and one of Glamour magazine’s “Women of the Year.” “The Jennifer Hudson Show” has hosted an exciting slate of guests thus far, including Oprah Winfrey, Shaquille O’Neal, Matthew McConaughey, Mariah Carey, Viola Davis, Adam Sandler, Chance the Rapper and John Legend, among others.

Hudson cemented her historic EGOT status by earning a Tony Award as co-producer of 2022’s Best Musical, “A Strange Loop.” This followed her electrifying turn as Aretha Franklin in the critically acclaimed biopic “Respect,” a role for which she was handpicked by Franklin and garnered her a Screen Actors Guild Award nomination.

She was named “Entertainer of the Year” at the 2022 NAACP IMAGE AWARDS and earned Grammy and Golden Globe nominations for the film’s original song, “Here I Am (Singing My Way Home),” which she co-wrote alongside the legendary Carole King.

Hudson has been named one of Time magazine’s “Most Influential People in the World,” starred in countless film and television projects, released chart-topping albums, made her Broadway debut in the Tony Award–winning production of “The Color Purple,” and has been a celebrated coach on both the U.S. and UK versions of the Emmy Award–winning juggernaut “The Voice.”

She also penned a New York Times best-selling memoir that inspired millions, received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, sang at the Super Bowl, and has been invited to perform for countless world leaders, including multiple presidents, royalty, and the Pope. Hudson even has her own day named after her in the city of Chicago.

In 2007, Hudson won an Academy Award for her role as Effie in the smash hit “Dreamgirls,” an adaptation of the Broadway musical. Her breakout film performance also garnered a Golden Globe Award, a Screen Actors Guild Award, a BAFTA, and an NAACP Image Award.

In 2009, along with her sister Julia, Hudson founded The Julian D. KING Gift Foundation as a catalyst for change in children’s health, education, and welfare. The Foundation exists to provide stability, support, and positive experiences for children of all backgrounds so that they will become productive, confident, and happy adults.

Photo Credit: Warner Bros.