THE HUNT, EMMA, and THE INVISIBLE MAN Filmmakers Will Live-Tweet Films

NBCUniversal announced earlier this week that their films will be available to rent due to cinemas being closed down. The three films - Emma, The Hunt, and The Invisible Man, are now available.

Because of this, the filmmakers behind all three movies will participate in live tweets of the films.

Emma director Josh O'Connor was up first, live-tweeting beginning yesterday, March 20, at 1:30pm EST. Read his livetweets at https://twitter.com/JoshOConnor15.

The Hunt director Craig Zobel was next, beginning his livetweet at 7:30pm EST. Read along here: https://twitter.com/craigzobel

Finally, The Invisible Man writer/director Leigh Whannell wrapped up the festivities with his livetweet, which can be read at https://twitter.com/LWhannell.





