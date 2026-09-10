THE FALLEN to Premiere at Manhattan Repertory Theatre

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Manhattan Repertory Theatre is set to present the world premiere of The Fallen, written by Rita Lewis and directed by Ken Wolf, October 10th – 25th in the Main Stage Theatre at Chain Theatre, 312 West 36th St. 4th floor. Previews begin Saturday October 10th at 7:00 pm and the official opening night is set for Wednesday October 14 at 7:00 pm. More information is available at www.manhattanrep.com.

The Fallen is a new Western drama about two broken families whose lives converge on the Colorado frontier. Joseph Adams is a Colorado farmer haunted by the family he left behind. Lily Nash is a fierce young woman struggling to find freedom from a home scarred by violence. When their paths cross, each is forced to confront the past and the family they can no longer run from. Bound by secrets and the choices of the past, they must find the courage to face what has torn them apart.

'The Fallen is a powerful Western about ordinary people finding extraordinary courage when the trail gets rough. It's filled with love, loss, danger, redemption, and some wonderful surprises. Rita Lewis creates characters that we quickly care about, and I think audiences are in for one heck of an emotional ride,' says Director Ken Wolf.

The cast of The Fallen features Christopher Whalen as Joseph Adams, Bill Morton as Henry Nash, Jessica Luhmann as Lily Nash, Cameron Parker as Lucas, Chelsea Clark as Abigail Nash, Nathan Cusson as Will, and Gabriella Russo as Sarah Adams.

Production design is by Ken Wolf. The Sound/Light Board Operator is Verena Lee.

Rita Lewis (Playwright) is the playwright of The Fallen, which was originally produced as a one-act at The Looking Glass Theater and was voted the audience favorite for that weekend. The play was later developed into a full-length work, with two readings presented at Abingdon Theatre under the direction of Kim T. Sharp. Her play Rawshock, produced by Manhattan Repertory Theatre, was named to Theaterscene.org's '2024 10 Best List,' alongside Broadway and Off-Broadway productions. The Unveiling, a semi-finalist for The Stanley Drama Award, was produced as a mainstage production at The Arena Players Repertory Theater in New York. Past Perfect was presented as an Equity showcase at Manhattan Repertory Theatre, with several performances added for the benefit of LGBTQ organizations. Her full-length play Attachment and one-act play Alice were also produced at Manhattan Repertory Theatre in New York. Terminal was produced at the Rhino Theatre in New Jersey as part of its 4th Annual One-Act Jamboree Festival and was a semi-finalist in the Tenth Annual One-Act Play Contest at First Stages, Hollywood. It was subsequently produced at Manhattan Repertory Theatre. Undertow was a semi-finalist in the Lakeshore 10-Minute Play Contest Staged Readings. Her ten-minute play The Fail was produced at the North Park Playwright Festival in California.

Ken Wolf (Director) is an independent theatre producer, director, playwriting coach, dramaturge, play doctor, host of the Playwriting Podcast on Apple Podcasts and Audible and the author of 5 books on playwriting, passionately working in the theatre industry for over 40 years. Ken is the Artistic Director of Manhattan Repertory Theatre. Over the past 21 years at Manhattan Rep, with his partner Jennifer Pierro, they have produced over 1000 full-length plays and over 6000 short plays. He has written 20 plays, all of which have been produced in New York City. As a director, he has personally directed over 150 plays. In fall 2022, he produced and directed the Off-Broadway play Powerhouse by David Harms. Ken has the unique experience of having 2 plays that he directed, Rawshock by Rita Lewis and Point Loma by Tim Mulligan, appear on Theaterscene.org's 10 Best List for all plays in New York City, for two years in a row, 2024 and 2025, sharing the lists with Paula Vogel's Broadway production of Mother, A play in Five Evictions, Tuesday's with Morrie with Len Cariou, Broadway's A Picture of Dorian Gray, Enemy of the People and more.

Performance Schedule

Saturday October 10 at 7 pm

Sunday October 11 at 3 pm

Wednesday October 14 at 7 pm (Official Opening)

Thursday October 15 at 7 pm

Friday October 16 at 7 pm

Saturday October 17 at 7 pm

Sunday October 18 at 3 pm

Wednesday October 21 at 7 pm

Thursday October 22 at 7 pm

Friday October 23 at 7 pm

Saturday October 24 at 7 pm

Sunday October 25 at 3 pm

There are 12 performances in total.

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