THE DRAMA Sets July Streaming Debut on HBO Max

🎭 NEW! TV Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for TV & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The Drama is heading to streaming. The A24 film, which proved to be a major box office success for the studio upon its April theatrical release, will make its streaming debut exclusively on HBO Max in the U.S. on Friday, July 31. The movie will then debut on HBO linear on Saturday, August 1, at 8:00 p.m. ET.

Led by Zendaya and Robert Pattinson, The Drama follows an engaged couple whose relationship is put to the test after a long-buried secret is revealed, in turn complicating friendships and sending their wedding week off the rails.

Written and directed by Kristoffer Borgli, the movie also stars Alana Haim, Mamoudou Athie, and Hailey Benton Gates. It is produced by Lars Knudsen, p.g.a., Ari Aster, and Tyler Campellone, p.g.a.

The Drama was the first of several screen projects for Zendaya in 2026. In May, she concluded her three-season run as Rue Bennet in HBO's Euphoria, and will next be seen in Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey and Dune: Part Three (both also starring Pattinson), as well as Spider-Man: Brand New Day. Pattinson also stars in the A24 thriller, Primetime, which arrives later this year.

Photo Credit: A24

Don't Miss a TV News Story

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...