THE DECEMBER CROSS Lands SAG-AFTRA Interim Agreement to Begin Principal Photography in Kentucky

The film is set in a town called Bethlehem, where border agents have just intercepted a coyote smuggling in a group of tired, desperate, and frightened refugees.

By: Nov. 04, 2023

POPULAR

Exclusive: How THE KELLY CLARKSON SHOW Will Spotlight Broadway After Moving to New York Ci Photo 1 Exclusive: How THE KELLY CLARKSON SHOW Will Spotlight Broadway
SHUCKED, SPAMALOT & More Set For Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade Performances on NBC Photo 2 SHUCKED, SPAMALOT & More Set For Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade
Video: How Thom Southerland Helped TITANIC THE MUSICAL Sail Onto the Big Screen Photo 3 Video: How Thom Southerland Helped TITANIC THE MUSICAL Sail Onto the Big Screen
BACK TO THE FUTURE's Amber Ardolino Takes Over Our Instagram Story for Back to the Future Photo 4 BACK TO THE FUTURE’s Amber Ardolino Takes Over Our Instagram

THE DECEMBER CROSS Lands SAG-AFTRA Interim Agreement to Begin Principal Photography in Kentucky

Writer director Todd Turner's film The December Cross starring Kellan Lutz (Twilight), Neal McDonough (Minority Report), Mila Harris (No Exit), Stelio Savante (Infidel), Jennifer Esposito (Crash), Judd Hirsch (The Fablemans), and Grace Van Dien (Stranger Things) has landed a SAG-AFTRA interim agreement to start principal photography in Kentucky.

The film is set in a town called Bethlehem, where border agents have just intercepted a coyote smuggling in a group of tired, desperate, and frightened refugees. There, an 11-year-old girl runs into a 7-year-old boy, Yosef, seeking refuge. Maya and Yosef become fast friends, and their ensuing adventure nearly kills them both but ends up warming the hearts of the townspeople with life lessons stretching far beyond their own borders.

Archstone Entertainment is securing world sales rights with Joshua Harris of Gala Media Capital Financing.

Turner also serves as producer through Wonderstruck, alongside Gabrielle Almagor for Urban Tales Productions and Michael Slifkin, Scott Martin, and Jack Sheehan of Archstone. 



RELATED STORIES - TV

1
9th Annual INTERNATIONAL SMART FONE FILM FEST Finals to Be Held in Sydney This Month Photo
9th Annual INTERNATIONAL SMART FONE FILM FEST Finals to Be Held in Sydney This Month

The Gala Finals of the 9th annual international Smart Fone Flick Fest (SF3) will take place in Sydney and Melbourne, as well as online. This year's festival received a record-breaking 458 entries from 60 countries.

2
PodcastOne Expands Slate Of Original Programming, Acquires Exclusive Rights To VIGILANTE P Photo
PodcastOne Expands Slate Of Original Programming, Acquires Exclusive Rights To VIGILANTE Podcast, Including IP for Film/TV

PodcastOne (PODC) expands its original programming with the acquisition of exclusive rights to the popular true crime podcast, Vigilante.

3
Josh Andrés Rivera to Play Aaron Hernandez In AMERICAN SPORTS STORY Photo
Josh Andrés Rivera to Play Aaron Hernandez In AMERICAN SPORTS STORY

West Side Story alum Josh Andrés Rivera will play Aaron Hernandez in Ryan Murphy's new installation of American Sports Story. Josh Andrés Rivera was seen as Chino in Steven Spielberg's recent film adaption of West Side Story. He was previously seen in the ensemble in the national tour of Hamilton.

4
Bravo Announces New THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF DUBAI Cast Addition Photo
Bravo Announces New THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF DUBAI Cast Addition

At the first day of this year's BravoCon, the network has announced that they have a new addition to The Real Housewives of Dubai ahead of the second season. Taleen Marie will be joining Sara Al Madani, Chanel Ayan, Caroline Brooks, Lesa Milan and Caroline Stanbury for the new season.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Watch THE FALL GUY Trailer With Hannah Waddingham & Stephanie Hsu Video
Watch THE FALL GUY Trailer With Hannah Waddingham & Stephanie Hsu
Original MEAN GIRLS Stars Reunite For Walmart Commercial Video
Original MEAN GIRLS Stars Reunite For Walmart Commercial
Brandy Norwood Stars In Netflix's BEST.CHRISTMAS.EVER! Trailer Video
Brandy Norwood Stars In Netflix's BEST.CHRISTMAS.EVER! Trailer
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central STAGE MAG
HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD
WICKED
Ticket Central SHOP BROADWAY
BACK TO THE FUTURE: THE MUSICAL
CHICAGO