THE CROWN Season Five Sets Blu-Ray & DVD Release

The Crown season five will be released on Blu-Ray and DVD on October 17.

Inspired by real events, this fictional dramatization tells the story of Queen Elizabeth II and the political and personal events that shaped her reign.

It’s a new decade, and the royal family are facing what may be their biggest challenge yet” proving their continued relevance in ‘90s Britain. As Diana and Charles wage a media war, cracks begin to splinter the royal foundation.

The season features Imelda Staunton, Jonathan Pryce, Lesley Manville, Dominic West, Jonny Lee Miller, and Elizabeth Debicki.

SPECIAL FEATURES

BLU-RAY™AND DVD

Special Features

A Royal Transformation

War of the Waleses

Script to Screen