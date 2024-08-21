News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

THE CROWN Season 6 Coming to Blu-ray and DVD in September

Season 6 will be available on Blu-ray and DVD September 17th.

By: Aug. 21, 2024
THE CROWN Season 6 Coming to Blu-ray and DVD in September Image
Get Access To Every Broadway Story

Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.




Existing user? Just click login.

The final season of The Crown will be coming to physical media, in both an individual release and a series boxset. Season 6 will be available on Blu-ray and DVD September 17th, with the complete series collector's box set coming available on Blu-ray October 15th.

LATEST NEWS

THE CROWN Season 6 Coming to Blu-ray and DVD in September
DIRTY DANCING IN CONCERT Tour To Visit More Than 50 Cities Across North America In 2025
Video: Colman Domingo Wanted to Give 'Even More Than My Soul' in SING SING
Video: New WICKED Featurette Highlights the Theme of Friendship

In the final season of the groundbreaking series, a relationship blossoms between Princess Diana and Dodi Fayed before a fateful car journey has devastating consequences. Prince William tries to integrate back into life at Eton in the wake of his mother’s death as the monarchy must ride the wave of public opinion. As she reaches her Golden Jubilee, the Queen reflects on the future of the monarchy with the marriage of Charles and Camilla and the beginnings of a new royal fairy tale in William and Kate.

Winner of over 20 Emmys® including Outstanding Drama Series, the groundbreaking fictional drama tells the story of Queen Elizabeth II and the political and personal events that shaped her reign. The complete series boxset contains all six seasons of the award-winning show on high-definition Blu-ray TM disc with over 100 minutes of special features and a collectable 24-page photobook with a special message from Peter Morgan.

SPECIAL FEATURES SEASON 6 BLU-RAY™AND DVD

Special Features

A Family Saga

Royal Weddings

A Lasting Legacy

Watch a preview of the new special features:

Photo credit: Justin Downing/Netflix



Comments

To post a comment, you must register and login.



Shop Broadway

Videos