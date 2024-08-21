THE CROWN Season 6 Coming to Blu-ray and DVD in September

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The final season of The Crown will be coming to physical media, in both an individual release and a series boxset. Season 6 will be available on Blu-ray and DVD September 17th, with the complete series collector's box set coming available on Blu-ray October 15th.

In the final season of the groundbreaking series, a relationship blossoms between Princess Diana and Dodi Fayed before a fateful car journey has devastating consequences. Prince William tries to integrate back into life at Eton in the wake of his mother’s death as the monarchy must ride the wave of public opinion. As she reaches her Golden Jubilee, the Queen reflects on the future of the monarchy with the marriage of Charles and Camilla and the beginnings of a new royal fairy tale in William and Kate.

Winner of over 20 Emmys® including Outstanding Drama Series, the groundbreaking fictional drama tells the story of Queen Elizabeth II and the political and personal events that shaped her reign. The complete series boxset contains all six seasons of the award-winning show on high-definition Blu-ray TM disc with over 100 minutes of special features and a collectable 24-page photobook with a special message from Peter Morgan.

SPECIAL FEATURES SEASON 6 BLU-RAY™AND DVD

Special Features

A Family Saga

Royal Weddings

A Lasting Legacy

Watch a preview of the new special features:

Photo credit: Justin Downing/Netflix

Comments