THE CROW Available to Watch at Home This Friday

Fall into a new world when The Crow arrives on Premium Video, on Demand, and Premium Electronic Sell-Through on September 13 from Lionsgate. Based on the iconic graphic novel, The Crow tells the dark love story of Eric and Shelly, and the lengths one will go to for someone they love. Directed by Rupert Sanders (Snow White and the Huntsman, Ghost in the Shell), The Crow stars Bill Skarsgård (It), FKA twigs (award-winning singer-songwriter), and Danny Huston (The Constant Gardener).



Bill Skarsgård takes on the iconic role of THE CROW in this modern reimagining of the original graphic novel by James O’Barr. Soulmates Eric (Skarsgård) and Shelly (FKA Twigs) are brutally murdered when the demons of her dark past catch up with them. Given the chance to save his true love by sacrificing himself, Eric sets out to seek merciless revenge on their killers, traversing the worlds of the living and the dead to put the wrong things right.



Learn more about Bill Skarsgård becoming The Crow, building the environment, designing the costumes, and other behind-the-scenes special features with this talented cast and crew, available on participating platforms.



On September 13, The Crow will be available to buy for $24.99 and to rent for $19.99 (for a 48-hour period) on participating digital platforms from which movies are purchased, including Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV, Google Play, Fandango at Home, and more.



Based on the comic book series & comic strip by James O’Barr. Screenplay by Zach Baylin and William Schneider. Directed by Rupert Sanders.

Photo credit: Larry Horricks/Courtesy of Lionsgate

