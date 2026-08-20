THE COMEDY STORE Unveils New Signage by Orange Barrel Media, YESCO

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Orange Barrel Media (OBM) and YESCO have announced the completion of a new large-scale signage installation for The Comedy Store, located along the Sunset Strip in West Hollywood, California. The project introduces a new visual landmark designed to enhance the venue's visibility while complementing the historic identity and architectural character of the venue.

OBM developed the project through collaboration among the Shore family, the City of West Hollywood, YESCO and SNA Displays, requiring extensive coordination due to its prominent location along one of the country's busiest entertainment corridors. The installation was planned to navigate complex staging, logistics and construction requirements while minimizing disruption along Sunset Boulevard.

'The Comedy Store is an institution on the Sunset Strip, and this sign needed to reflect that,' said Clay Collett, vice president of West Coast development for Orange Barrel Media. 'Working closely with the Shore family, the City of West Hollywood and our partners at YESCO and SNA Displays, we were able to deliver something that honors the venue's legacy while setting a new standard for what a sign on this corridor can be.'

The completed installation at The Comedy Store features a double-faced freestanding pylon sign incorporating a two-sided LED video display arranged in a distinctive V-shape and framed by illuminated decorative 'scroll' elements inspired by classic marquee design. The approximately 37-foot-tall structure further incorporates internally illuminated channel lettering, custom perforated metal cladding and embossed metal detailing to create a dynamic visual presence day and night.

The project also included site improvements and landscape enhancements intended to integrate the installation into the surrounding streetscape while preserving the visual identity of the comedy club. Design concepts for the project emphasized a balance between contemporary digital display technology and the nostalgic character associated with the Sunset Strip's entertainment legacy.

'The Comedy Store has long been a part of the visual and cultural fabric of the Sunset Strip, so we felt a true sense of responsibility to create something that felt both authentic and visually captivating,' said Jeff Young, chief revenue officer, YESCO.

Manufactured and supplied by SNA Displays, the exterior LED display utilizes the company's EMPIRE technology with an 8mm pixel pitch and processes more than 1.4 million pixels across the installation. Each display measures nearly 30 feet tall by more than 16 feet wide, totaling approximately 974 square feet of digital canvas. SNA Displays also provided on-site installation management and technical expertise to help ensure a smooth and efficient installation process.

'After a long relationship with YESCO and Orange Barrel Media, we're delighted to be working with both again to improve such an iconic Hollywood staple,' added Pete Simon, director of out-of-home, SNA Displays.

About Orange Barrel Media

Recognizing that the future of this country is in its cities, OBM's pioneering work in Out of Home media has defined the company since its founding in 2004. Today, OBM is one of the largest independent Out of Home media companies and is nationally recognized by cities seeking to implement programs that add to the character of urban places. The company's ongoing investment in new technologies has evolved its portfolio from wallscapes and unique large-format digital displays to freestanding digital spectaculars, and with the development of sister company IKE Smart City in 2015, interactive wayfinding kiosks. The company is headquartered in Columbus, OH, with additional offices in West Hollywood, CA, New York City, and Charlotte, NC. OBM currently operates in 30 top U.S. markets. Learn more at www.obm.com.

About YESCO

YESCO specializes in the manufacture of custom electric signs, sign maintenance and out-of-home advertising. In addition, YESCO operates sign and lighting service repair stores throughout North America as well as a sign financing business. Thomas Young founded the company in Ogden, Utah, in 1920 after borrowing $300 from his father. YESCO began by offering wall painted advertisements, gold-leaf window lettering and coffin plates. Today, helmed by the third and fourth generations of the founder's family, YESCO creates, services and maintains award-winning displays for some of the most prestigious brands. For more information, go to www.YESCO.com.

About SNA Displays

SNA Displays is a leading LED video display manufacturer across several market sectors including sports and live-event venues, out-of-home (OOH), commercial real estate, retail environments, museums and commissioned digital art, workplaces, new construction, and many others. With a focus on quality, technological and construction expertise, and dependable service, SNA Displays has worked alongside technology partners to design and build some of the largest and most recognizable LED video installations in the world. Discover how SNA Displays builds big at snadisplays.com.

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