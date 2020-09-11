THE CIRCUS Kicks Off the Fall Campaign Season

THE CIRCUS: INSIDE THE CRAZIEST POLITICAL CAMPAIGN ON EARTH continues its fifth season this Sunday with a look at how the Covid-19 pandemic is changing the way people vote in the presidential election.

Hosts John Heilemann, Alex Wagner and Mark McKinnon, along with guest contributor Jennifer Palmieri, examine the national fight over the mail-in ballots, election-year cuts at the Postal Service, and looming questions over the possibility of legal battles after Election Day. The series also explores the fallout from Bob Woodward's new book, Rage, and what it means for President Trump's re-election bid.

Nick Casselli, the president of the postal workers union in Philadelphia, who shares his thoughts about Postmaster General Louis DeJoy and whether the Postal Service can handle an expected uptick in mail-in votes.

Jen O'Malley Dillon, Joe Biden's campaign manager, who responds to reporting in the Woodward book and lays out what her team is doing to prepare for post-election legal fights.

Ben Ginsberg, a top GOP lawyer and key figure in the 2000 Florida recount, who discusses the infrequency of voter fraud in America and his biggest concerns about this year's election.

Local election officials, who explain the mail-in voting process and safeguards as the voting begins.

