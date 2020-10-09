THE CIRCUS Examines Trump's COVID Crisis

continues its fifth season this Sunday as President Trump's recovery from Covid-19 sidelines him during a key stretch of the 2020 race.

Hosts John Heilemann, Alex Wagner and Mark McKinnon, along with guest contributor Jennifer Palmieri, unpack another unprecedented week of news, including the vice presidential debate, unanswered questions about the President's condition and an ongoing health crisis at the White House.

Episode interviews include:

Susan Glasser of the New Yorker and Peter Baker of the New York Times, authors of The Man Who Ran Washington, who compare the handling of Trump's Covid diagnosis to that of President Reagan's near assassination in 1981.

Leon Panetta, White House chief of staff to President Clinton, who discusses the current coronavirus outbreak inside the White House and how the government is functioning during Trump's recovery.

The Lincoln Project co-founders Rick Wilson, Steve Schmidt and Reed Galen, who take THE CIRCUS behind the scenes of their rapid response efforts during the VP debate.

The series is produced by Left/Right for SHOWTIME. John Heilemann, Mark McKinnon, Alex Wagner, Banks Tarver, Ken Druckerman, Ted Bourne, Tom Johnson and Siobhan Walshe serve as executive producers.

THE CIRCUS: INSIDE THE CRAZIEST POLITICAL CAMPAIGN ON EARTH