THE CHOSEN Season Four Trailer Premiere Hits #2 Trending On Youtube

Season four premieres in theaters February 1, 2024. 

By: Dec. 20, 2023

Tickets are now on sale for Season 4 of The Chosen's theatrical release, the first time all episodes of a full season of a TV series will debut exclusively in theaters. The official Season 4 trailer premiered Monday and quickly became the #2 trending video on YouTube.

Clashing kingdoms. Rival rulers. The enemies of Jesus close in while His followers struggle to keep up, leaving Him to carry the burden alone. Threatened by the reality of Jesus' growing influence, religious leaders do the unthinkable—ally with their Roman oppressors. As the seeds of betrayal are planted and opposition to Jesus' message turns violent, He's left with no alternative but demand his followers RISE UP.

The theatrical rollout of Season 4 will begin with a two-week run of Episodes 1-3 on February 1, 2024, followed by Episodes 4-6 in theaters beginning February 15, and Episodes 7-8 beginning February 29 via Fathom Events in the U.S. and Canada.

The premiere episodes will also be released in theaters in LATAM, the UK, Poland, Australia, and New Zealand via a consortium of distributors. After the full-season run in theaters concludes, THE CHOSEN will announce the debut across streaming and linear TV platforms, as well as THE CHOSEN TV and mobile apps. 

The Chosen Season 4's theatrical release is distributed by Fathom Events. Tickets can be purchased at: wwww.TheChosenRiseup.com

About The Chosen

The Chosen is a groundbreaking historical drama based on the life of "Jesus (played by Jonathan Roumie)", seen through the eyes of those who knew him. Set against the backdrop of Roman oppression in first-century Israel, the seven-season show shares an authentic and intimate look at Jesus' revolutionary life and teachings. Season four premieres in theaters February 1, 2024. 

The Chosen is one of the most-watched shows in the world, consistently a top performer across streaming platforms Amazon Prime, Peacock, and Netflix and a top-rated broadcast weekly on The CW. What started as a crowd-funded project has now garnered over 770 million episode views and more than 12 million social media followers. 

The Chosen is an independent production written, directed, and produced by DALLAS Jenkins and is distributed globally by Lionsgate.




THE CHOSEN Season Four Trailer Premiere Hits #2 Trending On Youtube
