THE CAINE MUTINY COURT-MARTIAL Sets Digital Release Date

THE CAINE MUTINY COURT-MARTIAL will be available on digital on October 24.

The film stars Kiefer Sutherland, Jason Clarke, Jake Lacy, Monica Raymund, Lewis Pullman, Jay Duplass, Tom Riley and Lance Reddick. The film is written and directed by William Friedkin.

Based on the play by Herman Wouk, Kiefer Sutherland, Jason Clarke, and Jake Lacy star in this gripping WWII drama, adapted from the Pulitzer Prize-winning novel and stage play by Oscar-winning director William Friedkin (The French Connection, The Exorcist).

Amidst a violent storm aboard the USS Caine, Commander Queeg's (Sutherland) erratic behavior sparks revolt. Now, those who challenged him face a high-stakes court-martial where the line between valor and duty blurs, and the fate of their careers and reputations hang in the balance.

Watch the trailer here: