THE BROTHERS GARCIA AND THE GARCIAS to Stream on Tubi

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Twenty-five years after THE BROTHERS GARCIA first brought the Garcia family to television, the beloved comedy and its sequel series, THE GARCIAS, are coming together on Tubi. Beginning this November, all 48 episodes of THE BROTHERS GARCIA and all ten episodes of THE GARCIAS will be available exclusively and for free on Tubi, bringing the full franchise to audiences on one streaming service.

Created by Jeff Valdez, THE BROTHERS GARCIA aired on Nickelodeon from 2000 to 2004 and broke ground as the first English-language sitcom to feature an all-Latino cast and creative team. THE GARCIAS, produced by New Cadence Productions and released in 2022 on HBO Max, reunited the original cast nearly two decades later. Their arrival on Tubi comes as the streamer continues to expand its slate of English-language programming for Latino audiences and invest in entertainment built around distinctive voices and passionate fandoms.

'THE BROTHERS GARCIA has remained a fan favorite for years, and we're excited to bring both the original series and THE GARCIAS together on Tubi,' said Samuel Harowitz, Global Head of Content Acquisitions & Partnerships at Tubi. 'Working with New Cadence to make these series free and easy to discover is exactly how we think about building our library, pairing beloved franchises with broad accessibility so longtime fans can revisit them and new audiences can find them for the first time.'

'Twenty-five years ago, we put a real Latino family on English-language television when a lot of people doubted the audience was there, but that audience has grown up and is now bigger than ever,' said Jeff Valdez, co-founder of New Cadence Productions. 'Tubi gives creators and IP owners the chance to put our stories directly in front of fans, with no paywall standing in the way. Now a generation that grew up with THE BROTHERS GARCIAS – and a generation discovering them for the first time – can find the whole family's story in one place.'

About Tubi

Boldly built for fandom, Tubi, Fox Corporation's (NASDAQ: FOXA, FOX) ad-supported streaming service, is a free streaming service that entertains over 110 million monthly active users. Tubi offers the world's largest collection of Hollywood movies and TV shows, thousands of creator-led stories and hundreds of Tubi Originals made for the most passionate fans. Headquartered in San Francisco and founded in 2014, Tubi is part of Tubi Media Group, a division of Fox Corporation.

About New Cadence Productions

New Cadence Productions (NCP) is a Latino-focused television and film studio co-founded in 2018 by Jeff Valdez and Sol Trujillo. Valdez, who created and executive produced The Brothers Garcia, the first English-language sitcom with an all-Latino cast and creative team, and its sequel, The Garcias, has spent more than three decades building platforms for Latino talent and storytelling, including founding Si TV, the first English-language Latino television network. NCP's catalog also includes the HA Comedy Festival and comedy specials from touring comedians including Ralph Barbosa and Anjelah Johnson and an award-winning documentary The Power of One.

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