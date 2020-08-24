THE BRIDGE Finds Narrator in James McAvoy

On "The Bridge," a group of strangers will build a bridge to reach an island in 20 days.

Variety reports that James McAvoy will lend his voiceover talents to "The Bridge," a new British reality competition series.

On "The Bridge," a group of strangers will build a bridge to reach an island in 20 days. If the group successfully works as a team and reaches the cash before the deadline, overcoming various twists in the process, each will get a vote on who they think is the most deserving of the prize of £100,000 that lies waiting on the island.

McAvoy began his theatre career acting as a gay hustler in Out in the Open at Hampstead Theatre. He later starred in Privates on Parade at Donmar Warehouse. He received an Olivier Award nomination for his performance as Walker and Ned in Three Days of Rain at the Apollo Theatre. He was nominated for the same award two years later for his starring role of Macbeth at Trafalgar Studios.

He is best known for his roles in film, including his performances in Glass (2019), Split (2016), Arthur Christmas (2011), and The Chronicles of Narnia: The Lion, the With and the Wardrobe (2005). For his role as Dr. Nicholas Garrigan in The Last King of Scotland (2006), McAvoy received the BAFTA Scotland award (2006). He received an Empire Award and several nominations for his performance in Atonement (2007), as well as awards for his portrayal of Professor Charles Xavier in the X-Men film series (2011-2016). He has worked as a voice actor in "Gnomeo & Juliet" and "Watership Down."

Head-of-entertainment Phil Harris said, "The brilliant Workerbee have conjured up the entertaining twists, comedy and drama viewers associate with classic Channel 4 reality, against what might be considered a traditionally more factual backdrop."

Steve Handley, commissioning editor at Channel 4, said: "Filmed in the backdrop of the wide open spaces of the glorious U.K. countryside that many of us have been dreaming of in recent months, this entertaining and utterly engaging new reality series is bound to start many conversations about just how far we would each go to secure £100K."

The series will premiere on Channel 4.

